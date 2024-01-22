Naomi Osaka's next tournament: Japanese to return to action in Abu Dhabi days after Australian Open 2024 exit

Naomi Osaka will be competing at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 event, that will be held between February 3 and 11. The organisers of the tournament confirmed the participation of Osaka in a post on social media.

Osaka, who skipped the 2023 WTA season due to pregnancy, returned to professional tennis as a wild card at the Brisbane International. She defeated Tamara Korpatsch in the first round in straight sets. She thenlost to defending champion Karolina Pliskova in a tight three-set encounter in the second round.

The Japanese star, who has won four Grand Slams (US Open 2018 and 2020, Australian Open 2019 and 2021), next featured at the Australian Open 2024. At the first Grand Slam of the year, she lost to France's Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the first round.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will feature some of the biggest names on WTA (Women's Tennis Association) tour. It includes former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, former French Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur among others.

Osaka stated that she was "very excited" at participating in the Abu Dhabi event in a statement to the WTA.

“I’m very excited about competing in this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and performing in front of the UAE tennis fans, who I know from previous experience will create a fantastic atmosphere," Osaka was quoted as saying by the WTA.

Naomi Osaka has expressed her desire to play a fuller competitive schedule in 2024 and her participation in Abu Dhabi is a clear sign of intent. The Former World No. 1 has not played a tournament in February since Dubai 2019.

“It’s a high-quality field with some of the world’s best players taking part," Naomi Osaka on her participation in Abu Dhabi Open

The Abu Dhabi Open currently counts 10 of the Hologic WTA Tour's top 20 players in the field. Osaka is the second wildcard entrant in Abu Dhabi. Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, has also accepted a wildcard.

The Japanese further expressed her delight at the chance to take part in the "fantastic event".

“It’s a high-quality field with some of the world’s best players taking part and I’m looking forward to what I’m sure will be a fantastic event,” Naomi Osaka was quoted as saying by WTA.

The tournament kicks off the Middle East Swing in February, where the tour will wind through Abu Dhabi before gearing up for back-to-back WTA-1000 tournaments in Doha and Dubai, WTA said on its website.

