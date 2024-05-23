"Naomi Osaka's nightmare coming true", "Would be a nightmare for Iga Swiatek if it wasn't clay" - Fans react to French Open 2024 women's singles draw

The 2024 French Open women's draw is out, with defending champion Iga Swiatek being handed a rather difficult path to the final, at least on paper. The World No. 1 is likely to face off against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.

A potential fourth-round clash against former Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova and quarterfinal battle with Danielle Collins awaits the Pole, while Coco Gauff is likely to be the semifinal opponent. Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who has a 4-0 winning record against Swiatek, is also in her half, and could face the top seed in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina are locked in the bottom half of the draw. Sabalenka could face her good friend Paula Badosa in the third round, or former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the Round of 32.

Tennis fans on social media were excited about the draw, with many believing Iga Swiatek will defend her title at the tournament despite the big names on her opponent list.

"Wait look at this one instead it’s much better lol. Aryna has the worst section. Coco section is bad based on name and pedigree but a lot of those ladies aren’t in form. Iga has a few minor tests. Rybakina… Girl you just focus on that gut health," one fan wrote.

"I'm not worried at all ijbol," one Swiatek fan said.

The World No. 1's fans were of the opinion that this would have been a "nightmare" draw for her had it come at a Grand Slam other than the French Open. With Swiatek's clay prowess well established at this point, they were confident that she could get past the likes of Collins, Krejcikova and Gauff without too much trouble.

"This would be a nightmare [for Iga Swiatek] if it wasn’t clay … why are they always trying us," one fan said.

"The names look big here but a few things: 1. it’s clay so Iga has a huge advantage. 2.half of these players have no form whatsoever," one fan wrote.

"Now what would lead you to call this a 'heavy' quarter. Out of form and returning from injury Krej and Vondrousova, Naomi on Clay… Collins is her pigeon. I want you to be serious," one user tweeted.

One fan also joked about the draw being Naomi Osaka's nightmare coming true, having to possibly face Swiatek in the second round. Another commented on the fact that Badosa and Sabalenka could meet early in a tournament again, having met twice this year already.

"Naomi Osaka's nightmare coming true, Iga Swiatek in second round. Let's party!" one fan wrote on Reddit.

"Besties Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka cannot escape each other," another joked.

Iga Swiatek comes into French Open 2024 with back-to-back titles

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Thirteen

Iga Swiatek is already the favorite coming into the 2024 French Open, as the Pole has won two WTA 1000 titles back-to-back in the lead-up to the Clay Major. In both the finals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka to cement herself as the one to beat at Roland Garros.

Swiatek will be hunting for her fourth title in Paris and fifth Grand Slam title overall this year, having previously won the 2020 edition as well in addition to the last two years. Her only Slam title not won on clay came in 2022, when she won the US Open.

