Tennis legend Chris Evert recently commented on Naomi Osaka's pregnancy, saying it was "great news" and would be "very healthy" for her.

Osaka announced on Wednesday, 11 January, that she is pregnant and hopes to return to tennis in 2024. The former world No. 1 posted what she called “a little life update for 2023” on social media, including an ultrasound picture.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. https://t.co/GYXRnutU3I

Following that, Chris Evert stated in an interview with Eurosport that Naomi Osaka will be a great mother as she is compassionate and kind, which will be her greatest asset in caring for her child.

"I think it's great news and I think she’s going to be a great mum. Naomi [Osaka] has shown us so much compassion and kindness during her career that I think that’s going to translate that into caring for another human being, I think she's going to be an awesome mum," Evert said.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner went on to say that the pregnancy will be "very healthy" and almost "healing" for the Japanese player, whose last Grand Slam title came at the 2021 Australian Open.

"It's going to be very healthy and almost healing for her. I'm really happy for her because I think it's meant to be. I think everything happens for a reason, and it just takes all of the pressure off her and it takes all of the attention off her," Evert said.

A look back at Naomi Osaka's performance in Grand Slams in 2022

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season was very underwhelming. Her streak of winning at least one Grand Slam every year came to an end, and she did not win any titles. Resultantly, her ranking fell significantly as well.

She took part in the Australian Open but was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the third round. She again lost to Anisimova in the opening round of the French Open in a rematch of their previous encounter.

Having skipped Wimbledon, Osaka participated in the US Open. However, her run was cut short at the hands of Danielle Collins in the first round.

In a press conference earlier in 2022, the former World No. 1 acknowledged that the year hasn't been the "best" year for her, but that she is "pretty happy" with where she is at.

"This year has not been the best year for me, but I've learned a lot about myself. Life is ups-and-downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now," Osaka said.

Additionally, Naomi Osaka acknowledged that managing her fall in the world rankings — she is currently ranked 47th — hasn't been easy to deal with.

"It was kind of hard at first, just because I feel like I should be somewhere where I'm obviously currently not. I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason," she said.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes