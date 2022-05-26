Naomi Osaka said that she's not motivated to play Wimbledon without points, but she hasn't played any tournaments: Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova appeared to take a dig at Naomi Osaka's stance on the ATPs and WTAs decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon.

When asked how she felt about the decision taken by the ATP and WTA to remove ranking points from Wimbledon, the Japanese said that it affected her mentality going into the grass-court season. Osaka also said that she was someone who was motivated by seeing her ranking go up.

"I would say like the decision is kind of affecting, like, my mentality going into grass, like I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there," Naomi Osaka said. "I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but like at the same time, for me, it's kind of like -- I don't want to say pointless, no pun intended (smiling), but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or like, you know, stuff like that."

Speaking at her post-match press conference at the French Open, Karolina Pliskova said that players who loved the game would play at Wimbledon this year. She added that she could understand every player's situation in cases of injury.

"I mean, as I said before, I think if you love the game and if you love to play, you're going to play, no matter what," Pliskova said. "Of course, I understand every player's situation, if you're injured of course it's something different. If you don't have money to go it's something different."

Speaking about Osaka hinting at withdrawing from Wimbledon, Pliskova doubted whether it had anything to do with points given her limited participation in events this year.

"But, I don't know, I mean, I think she's, she said she's not motivated to play without points, but I mean she's mainly not playing any tournaments, so I don't think this is something to do with points.

Pliskova said that while it could be "a great moment to be home" with the tournament not offering points, she is eager to play at Wimbledon, especially since she missed the start of the season.

"So I think if you just want to be home, I mean of course this is a great moment to be home if there is no points, no money, it's a great month just to stay home. But it's not going to be my case. Plus I missed the beginning of the season, so no matter what's going to be at Wimbledon, I just want to play," Pliskova said.

Qinwenation @IdemoAna



“She said she’s not motivated to play without points, but I mean she’s mainly not playing any tournaments so I don’t think this is something to do with points” on Osaka.



Just seen this. Pliskova is shady AF 🤣“She said she’s not motivated to play without points, but I mean she’s mainly not playing any tournaments so I don’t think this is something to do with points” on Osaka. Just seen this. Pliskova is shady AF 🤣 “She said she’s not motivated to play without points, but I mean she’s mainly not playing any tournaments so I don’t think this is something to do with points” on Osaka.😭😭😭 https://t.co/GrXuC8RWNm

Karolina Pliskova crashes out in 2R of the French Open

Karolina Pliskova exited the French Open in the second round

Karolina Pliskova's journey at the French Open came to an end as she crashed out in the second round after losing 6-2, 6-2 to Leolia Jeanjean. The Czech has had a pretty disappointing season as she has won only 6 out of 14 matches so far.

Wide World of Sports @wwos



🖥️ Roland Garros | LIVE on 9Gem and Stan Sport.

#StanSportAU #RolandGarros UNFORGETTABLE! World No. 227 Jeanjean has just knocked out World No. 8 Pliskova!! 🤯🤯🤯🖥️ Roland Garros | LIVE on 9Gem and Stan Sport. UNFORGETTABLE! World No. 227 Jeanjean has just knocked out World No. 8 Pliskova!! 🤯🤯🤯🖥️ Roland Garros | LIVE on 9Gem and Stan Sport.#StanSportAU #RolandGarros https://t.co/ZVqo8p3oDY

Three of those wins came at the claycourt event in Strasbourg last week, where the Czech player reached the final. With no ranking points on offer for Wimbledon and Pliskova defending 1300 points, the former World No. 1 will most likely drop out of the top-10 after SW19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan