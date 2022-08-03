“People really just believe anything”– Naomi Osaka tweets amid break up rumors with rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka took to Twitter after securing her first win upon making a comeback at the Silicon Valley Classic, but it was not to celebrate her victory. Fans are speculating that Osaka may have posted a suggestive tweet on Tuesday amid rumors swirling that she had broken up with her rapper boyfriend, Cordae.

“People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol,” Osaka tweeted.

In the tweet, Osaka seemingly put the rumors to rest and ridiculed people’s notion about their relationship.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol

Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae went public with their relationship in late 2019 and have been together ever since. Speaking to GQ earlier this year, Cordae factored in that the Covid-19 quarantine helped them bond and get to know each other.

“I’m very grateful for the time that we’ve spent during quarantine. Because we both move around so much, I’m not sure when we would have had a couple of months just to enjoy each other’s time and get to know each other better,” said the rapper.

The couple have attended a few public events together. They have also previously shared some loving posts on Instagram. However, it now appears that the two have taken down their pictures together on Instagram.

“It’s just really good to be back, so I am just really happy.” -Naomi Osaka after her first win upon comeback at the Silicon Valley Classic

Osaka will next face Coco Gauff in a riveting second-round encounter at the Silicon Valley Classsic

Naomi Osaka registered her first win on Tuesday since her first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 French Open. The former World No. 1 defeated Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the second round in San Jose.

After her win, Osaka said that she was very happy to be back on the court, playing. In the post-match interview, the Japanese player also revealed her father’s comedic side by disclosing that he reminded her that she was a tennis player.

“It’s just really good to be back, so I am just really happy,” signified Osaka.

‘I don’t know why he was telling me, like, yeah you are a tennis player, play tennis, like, I know that! You know what I mean,” she exclaimed.

Naomi Osaka will next face American Coco Gauff in a riveting second-round encounter. Speaking about the upcoming encounter, Gauff compared the rivalry to that of Nadal and Federer.

“From a competitive standpoint, it would be like Federer and Nadal. I mean, emotion-wise,” Gauff said.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the face-off on between Osaka and Gauff? Naomi Osaka Coco Gauff 0 votes so far