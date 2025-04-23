Naomi Osaka sends out optimistic message hours after worrying post-Madrid Open loss reaction

Naomi Osaka shared an optimistic message online, hours after her worrisome post following her shocking exit at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Japanese kicked off her European clay swing in Madrid but suffered a shocking exit in the opening round itself.

Osaka's prowess on the hard courts is well known to tennis fans all over the world, however, she hasn't produced a similar level on clay. Despite this, she impressed the world last year when she almost defeated Iga Siwatek at the French Open, which must have been a huge confidence boost for the former World No. 1.

The Japanese kicked off her campaign at the Madrid Open against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, who ended up winning a topsy-turvy thriller 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Hours after her defeat, she shared a cryptic message on the social media website, Threads.

"I wouldn’t wish what goes on in my brain to my worst enemy."

However, Naomi Osaka seems to be done with beating herself up as she shared another message on Threads, this time, a positive one.

"Ok I’m done with my crashout. I refuse to be sad ✋🏾 I rebuke it."

Osaka has been struggling to make it back to the upper echelons of the tennis world for over a year now. Though she showed some positive signs at the beginning of the year, reaching the final of the ASB Classic, the Japanese yet again started struggling with injuries and had to retire mid-match at the ASB Classic final and the Australian Open third round.

The 27-year-old took a break from tennis to recuperate for the Sunshine Double but had a poor outing at the Indian Wells Open, losing in the opening round. However, she ended the Double with a positive fourth-round run at the Miami Open.

It is worth noting that earlier in the year, the four-time Grand Slam winner made some interesting comments about her future in tennis if her struggles persisted.

"I don’t think I’m the type of player that would hang around" - When Naomi Osaka addressed her future in tennis amid on-court struggles

Naomi Osaka - Source: Getty

During her press conference ahead of the 2025 ASB Classic, Naomi Osaka admitted that if she isn't able to reach a certain ranking, she may consider hanging up the racket.

"I don’t think I’m the type of player that would hang around. I have a lot of respect for all the players on tour, but the point of my life that I’m at right now, if I’m not above a certain ranking, I don’t see myself playing for a while," she added.

Naomi Osaka will hope to turn her fortune in her favor when she enters the 2025 Italian Open, which will be her fourth WTA 1000 of the year.

