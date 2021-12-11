Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams among most tweeted about female athletes in 2021

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 23-time Major winner Serena Williams both feature on the list of most tweeted about female athletes in 2021.

Osaka, who won this year's Australian Open, is second on the list, behind American gymnast Simone Biles. The Japanese did not enjoy the most successful season on court, but did shine a spotlight on mental health in sport.

Osaka pulled out of the French Open citing mental health issues and then withdrew from Wimbledon as well. As a result of her prolonged absence, the Japanese dropped to 13th in the world. The 24-year-old was also inducted into the Forbes Under 30 Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Serena Williams also had a disappointing season that was hampered by injuries. The 40-year-old reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where she was beaten by Naomi Osaka. She then lost in the fourth round of the French Open as her wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continued.

The American suffered a leg injury in the opening round at Wimbledon and was forced to retire from the match. The injury also sidelined her from the US Open. As a result of her struggles, Williams' ranking fell to 41.

However, Williams remained busy off the court, spending a lot of her time promoting the film King Richard, which is based on her father's life. Serena and sister Venus both served as executive producers of the movie, which has been generating Oscar buzz.

Front Office Sports @FOS 2021's Most Tweeted About Female Athletes 📊



1️⃣ Simone Biles

2️⃣ Naomi Osaka

3️⃣ Sasha Banks

4️⃣ Serena Williams

5️⃣ Bianca Belair 2021's Most Tweeted About Female Athletes 📊1️⃣ Simone Biles2️⃣ Naomi Osaka3️⃣ Sasha Banks4️⃣ Serena Williams5️⃣ Bianca Belair https://t.co/AF4NvRrmq1

Naomi Osaka to begin 2022 season in Melbourne, Serena Williams out of action for a while

Osaka will be looking to start 2022 strongly

Following a short break from tennis, Naomi Osaka will return to action next season at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne. The Japanese is also on the entry list for the Australian Open, where she is the defending champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Serena Williams, on the other hand, announced that she would miss next year's first Grand Slam as she is not in good enough shape to compete. However, the former World No. 1 insisted that she is excited to return to action, making it clear that she does not intend to retire anytime soon.

Edited by Arvind Sriram