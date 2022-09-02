"I think I'm a part of her legacy, If she wasn't here, then I wouldn't be here" - Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and other WTA stars honor Serena Williams

Serena Williams was honored by a host of WTA stars, including Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek, in a video posted by the WTA.

World No. 44 Osaka, who first rose to the top of the WTA rankings in January 2019, said that she was a part of Williams' legacy as the six-time US Open champion paved the way for her.

"I think I'm a part of her legacy. If she wasn't here, then I wouldn't be here," said Osaka.

Osaka added that Williams served as an inspiration and role model to little kids of color to try out tennis.

"I think just introducing the world of tennis to people that have never even thought about playing the sport, sort of being like a role model. So little kids that look like us looked at her and they were like, 'What is this sport? I've never seen it before' and they want to try it," said Osaka.

Osaka claimed her first Grand Slam title by besting Williams at the US Open four years ago.

Serena Williams (left) is a runner-up to Naomi Osaka (right) at the 2018 US Open.

Current World No. 1 Swiatek, meanwhile, also credited Williams as a trailblazer.

"Her legacy is so big. She has shown us that it's possible to play so good consistently for all these years and also play, and have a great business, and be a mother. She has shown us that there's hope for that and for us. And with hard work, you can achieve really great things. So Serena is a legend of our sport for sure," said Swiatek.

"She's been a legend; she's been, like, the one to follow, the perfect example" - Paula Badosa on Serena Williams

Serena Williams (right) shares a handshake with Anett Kontaveit (left) after their second-round match at the US Open.

World No. 4 Paula Badosa, World No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka and 2021 Roland Garros champ Barbora Krejcikova also sang their praises for Serena Williams in the same video posted by the WTA.

Badosa said that Williams has "so much power inside her" which has inspired her and other players.

"She (Serena Williams) is a legend. And she always has been so inspiring for all of us as a woman, as an athlete, as so many things. She always had so much power inside her. And I think that inspired so many players and that inspires me as well," said Badosa.

Badosa added that Williams was a "legend" and "the perfect example" to follow.

"It's sad for us that she's retiring because she's been a legend. She's been, like, the one to follow, the perfect example," said Badosa.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, said that what Williams has achieved is "unbelievable" and that she serves as a "big motivation" for a lot of players.

"She (Serena Williams) is an amazing player. Of course, what she has done in sport is just unbelievable. And it's tough to believe that it's possible actually. I think it's amazing and she's a big motivation for a lot of players," said Sabalenka.

Serena Williams approaches Aryna Sabalenka at the net after winning their fourth-round match at last year's Australian Open.

Krejcikova, for her part, noted how Williams played "different tennis" as she was "very powerful."

"She was a huge player at that moment already. She was winning almost everything and I remember she was just playing different tennis; she was very powerful," said Krejcikova.

