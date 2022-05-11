Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams reign supreme again as the highest-earning female athletes in the world

Japanese star Naomi Osaka and American legend Serena Williams continue their reign as the two highest-paid female athletes in the world.

A newly-released report of the 100 highest-paid athletes of the past one year saw Osaka take the top spot among female athletes. At $53.2 million worth of earnings, she ranks 20th overall. The 24-year-old is also one of only three tennis players on the top-100 list, behind Roger Federer and ahead of Serena Williams.

23-time Grand Slam champion Williams, meanwhile, earned $35.3 million during the period of consideration and ranks 52nd overall.

Osaka took the top spot among female athletes despite playing much less than usual over the last 12 months. Her time on the court was cut short owing to multiple injuries as well as a break from tennis in 2021 to deal with her mental health struggles.

Of her $53.2 million total earnings in the last year, only $1.2 million came from on-court earnings, while she earned approximately $52 million from endorsements.

Similarly, Williams has also hardly played any tennis in the last 12 months but still features on the list due to her off-court earnings.

Like Federer, who has seen almost all of his earnings in the last year come from endorsements, Osaka and Williams also continue to attract a lot of interest from sponsors even while not playing.

Federer, Osaka, and Williams earned a combined $172 from endorsements and off-court earnings in the past one year.

Can Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka return to the top of the women's tennis circuit?

Naomi Osaka (L) and Serena Williams have struggled due to injuries of late

Serena Williams last played a professional match during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Her campaign was cut short due to a hamstring injury in her opening match itself and she has still not fully recovered from it.

However, Williams is expected to make a comeback at Wimbledon in July. Despite currently being ranked at No. 248, Williams will fancy her chances when she is back on the court, particularly at Wimbledon, a tournament she has won seven times.

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, has returned to action this year but is yet to hit peak form. The four-time Grand Slam champion has played just five tournaments so far, with her best result being a run to the final of the Miami Open in April.

The Japanese star's claycourt season is also yet to well and truly kick off. She recently picked up an injury during the Madrid Open, where she lost in the Round of 32. Osaka decided to skip the Italian Open as a result, hoping to get fit in time for Roland Garros.

Osaka's WTA ranking (currently No. 38) has seen a decent rise of late and if she can stay fit, there is no reason why the former World No. 1 cannot return to the top and win tournaments again.

