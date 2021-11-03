Naomi Osaka shares Instagram update about her birthday gifts

Naomi Osaka, who celebrated her 24th birthday last month, took to Instagram to show some of the gifts she received on the special day. First up was a PlayStation, which is perfect for the four-time Grand Slam winner's gaming interests.

Her keenness for gaming is an open secret and she was one of the stars that was involved in the promotional campaign for the PS5 last year. She recently made her debut on the live streaming platform Twitch, where she documents her gaming journey.

Another gift that she received was a pair of shoes from Louis Vuitton's latest collection. Osaka became a brand ambassador for the iconic luxury fashion house earlier this year after winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and putting together a 23-match winning streak that ended in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Osaka's recent Twitter update created quite a buzz as she wrote, "I am not making excuses for people anymore." Since the tweet wasn't directed at anyone, it's hard to know what it was about.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka I am not making excuses for people anymore. I am not making excuses for people anymore.

The Japanese is currently on her second hiatus of the season following her early exit at the US Open; and given her tumultuous year, one can only hope this tweet isn't indicative of some personal struggle. Osaka's mental health issues were in the news for the majority of the season and impacted her on-court performances as well.

Osaka is yet to announce when she will return to competitive action ahead of her Australian Open title defense.

