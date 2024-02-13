Naomi Osaka shares glimpse into her night life at Qatar Open featuring unexpected Rafael Nadal appearance

Naomi Osaka recently shared a glimpse of the nightlife in Doha, where she is currently participating in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. The image she posted unexpectedly featured a Rafael Nadal hologram in the backdrop.

Osaka is competing in her fourth tournament since returning from maternity leave, which had kept her out of the sport since September 2022.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, made his comeback to the tennis court in January after a prolonged absence during the 2023 season due to injuries that required surgery. The organizers of the 2024 Qatar ExxonMobil Open recently announced that the Spaniard would be participating in this year's edition scheduled for February 19 in Doha.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka posted a picture of the nightlife in Doha on her Instagram story, a shot that seems to have been taken from the window of a moving vehicle. The picture highlights the beautiful scenery of the nightlife in Doha, most notably featuring a holographic image of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal displayed on a building.

Naomi Osaka shares glimpse of Nightlife in Doha

This is the second time Naomi Osaka has competed at the Qatar Total Energies Open. The first time was in 2018 when she reached the second round where she was knocked out in straight sets by Anastasija Sevastova. She has now qualified for the third round of the 2024 edition and is set to compete against Lesia Tsurenko on Wednesday.

Nadal, meanwhile, has tasted victory in Doha in the past, winning the singles title in 2014. He holds the record for the most doubles titles at the tournament, having won it four times in 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

A look at Naomi Osaka's 2024 season so far

2024 Brisbane International: Day 4

Naomi Osaka's comeback to tennis this season was one of the most anticipated following her 15-month hiatus due to the birth of her daughter Shai.

Osaka kicked off her season with a win in the first round of the 2024 Brisbane International against Tamara Korpatsch. However, she was knocked out in the second round by Karolína Pliskova.

She then went on to compete in the Australian Open, a tournament she won in 2019 and 2021, but lost in the first round to French star Caroline Garcia.

Osaka also competed at the Abu Dhabi Open but had an early first-round exit after she was defeated by Danielle Collins.

Osaka's fourth tournament of the season is the Qatar Total Energies Open, where she is due to play her third-round match on Wednesday.

