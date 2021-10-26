Naomi Osaka shares more photographs from her Mykonos vacation, jokes about her friend "rolling around in the dirt" to take her pics

Naomi Osaka has not played a competitive match since losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the 2021 US Open, where she was the defending champion. Osaka has, however, been making the best of her time off the tennis court.

The 24-year-old was recently spotted vacationing in Mykonos, before traveling to Rome for a second stopover. Having earlier posted pictures of herself on a yacht, Osaka has now shared more photographs from her trip to the picturesque Cycladic island in Greece.

The series of photographs features one of herself relaxing on the aforementioned yacht and visiting the city landmarks.

Naomi Osaka also shared images of some of the landmarks on her Instagram stories. In the most recent Instagram story, she posted a picture of her friend lying on the ground in an attempt to capture the 24-year-old against the backdrop of the island's scenic landscape.

"If your friends aren't rolling around in the dirt to take your pics - they're not the ones," Naomi Osaka wrote on her Instagram story.

Naomi Osaka's underwhelming 2021 season has seen her slip to No. 10 in the WTA rankings

Naomi Osaka lost to Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 US Open.

Naomi Osaka started the 2021 season in fine fashion, lifting her second Australian Open trophy. The Japanese defeated Serena WIlliams in the semifinals at Melbourne before breezing past first-time finalist Jennifer Brady in the summit clash.

Osaka, however, has only managed sporadic match play since. The 24-year-old made a few early exits - including at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome - before taking a sabatical from the sport to focus on her mental health.

Naomi Osaka's bid for Olympic glory was cut short by Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated the home favorite in the third round. The Japanese played in just two more tournaments following Tokyo, but had a largely forgettable time on court.

Osaka's irregular appearances on the WTA tour this season have led to a fall down the rankings ladder. The four-time Slam champion had started the year ranked No. 3 in the world, but she slid down following her sabatical that began in May.

Osaka is ranked No. 10 in the Race to Guadalajara, and could still qualify for the season-ending tournament as an alternate. However, whether she chooses to compete at the event is unclear at the moment.

