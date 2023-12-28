Naomi Osaka shows off new TAG Heuer wrist watch as she trains in Brisbane ahead of return

Naomi Osaka is fit and back on the tennis court, set to make her comeback on the WTA Tour after her pregnancy break at the Brisbane International. She was recently seen during a practice session wearing a new TAG Heuer wristwatch.

The 2024 edition of the Brisbane International is set to begin on December 29, 2023, and end on January 7, 2024. The tournament is returning to the ATP and WTA tours for the first time since 2020.

On Thursday, (December 28) Naomi Osaka posted a picture of her Aquaracer green TAG Heuer wristwatch from a practice session on her Instagram story.

“The cutest watch + the cutest colorway,” she captioned the picture.

Naomi Osaka wears TAG Heuer wrist watch during practice session at Brisbane

As posted on the official TAG Heuer website, Naomi Osaka’s logo is engraved on the caseback, and the distinctive color scheme of the watch was chosen by the Japanese star herself.

Osaka became an ambassador of the Swiss luxury watchmaker in 2021. In a statement made after the partnership was announced, she expressed that a shared mindset and values exist between her and the brand.

“I’m excited and honored to join TAG Heuer as brand ambassador, It’s a partnership and friendship that exemplifies our shared mindset and values. The brand’s trailblazing approach with their ‘Don’t crack under pressure’ motto speaks to the way I live my life both on and off the court,” Naomi Osaka said.

Players who will be joining Naomi osaka at the Brisbane International 2024

Australia Brisbane Tennis. Osaka

The Brisbane International is usually seen as a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open. The event has attracted a couple of big names for the 2024 edition.

The Brisbane International includes a WTA 500 event with 48 female participants and an ATP 250 competition with 32 male players.

In the ATP category, the tournament will feature top stars like Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Holger Rune, and Grigor Dimitrov, among others.

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will be returning to the tennis court after missing the majority of the 2023 season. Andy Murray, who won the tournament twice in 2012 and 2013, is also gearing up to compete.

In the WTA category, the tournament will feature Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova, Madison Keys, and others.

Aryna Sabalenka will be gunning for more silverware at Brisbane. During the 2023 season, she won the Australian Open, the Madrid Masters, and the Adelaide International 1. Karolina Pliskova will also be challenging for the title. Pliskova is currently the defending champion and has won the trophy three times.

