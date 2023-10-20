Naomi Osaka spends alone time at the beach days after cryptic message about sunsets sparks split rumors with boyfriend & baby daddy Cordae

Naomi Osaka recently spent some time alone at the beach amid split rumors with boyfriend and rapper Cordae.

Osaka started dating Cordae in the year 2019. Their first public appearance together was a Los Angeles Clippers game at the NBA. The couple recently welcomed their first baby and named the girl Shai. The Grammy-nominated rapper announced Shai's birth during a concert in Canada in July this year.

Osaka has been away from tennis action since September 2022. Her last match was a Round of 32 walkover victory at the 2022 Japan Open. She pulled out of the competition citing illness ahead of her clash with Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is currently in recovery mode post her pregnancy. She is expected to make her comeback at the United Cup, which will begin on December 29, 2023.

The Japanese tennis star recently posted a cryptic tweet on X, sparking rumours of a split with her husband Cordae.

"I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," she wrote.

She deleted the tweet soon after. The 26-year-old also recently took to Instagram to post a couple of photos of herself enjoying some me-time at a beach.

Osaka posted a separate picture capturing her footsteps from the solo walk on the marine sand.

While Osaka's social media activity may suggest some disturbance in her marital life, there have been no official statements released about the couple parting ways as of yet.

Naomi Osaka - "I actually felt lonely during my pregnancy just because I felt like I wasn’t able to do a lot of things"

Naomi Osaka attended a conference on 'mental health in sports' during the sidelines of the US Open in September this year. At the conference, she reflected on her maternity break, saying that it helped her grow as a person.

“It definitely made me appreciate a lot of things that I took for granted,” she said.

Osaka, however, stated that she did away with the idea of facing every hardship herself and sought help whenever required.

I actually felt lonely during my pregnancy just because I felt like I wasn’t able to do a lot of things. Normally I’m thinking, ‘If I’m going to be an independent woman, then I’m not going to ask anyone for help. Whenever something happens, just take it on the chin’. But then I got to a place where I needed to ask for help," she added.

Naomi Osaka was joined by 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps at the conference.

