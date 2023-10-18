"The hell did Cordae do now?" "Girl you had a baby with a man who won’t do this?" - Naomi Osaka's cryptic sunset message baffles tennis fans

Naomi Osaka left tennis fans scratching their heads as they seemed puzzled over her cryptic post on social media.

In July, Osaka welcomed her first child, a daughter named Shai, with long-time boyfriend and rapper Cordae. The couple enjoyed their first date at an LA Clippers game in 2019 and have been together since then.

While the pair prefer to keep their relationship private on social media, Cordae has frequently been spotted supporting the four-time Grand Slam champion during her matches. The couple also made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in 2021.

Since welcoming her daughter, the former World No. 1 has been diligently preparing for her impending return to the tour next season. The 26-year-old recently sparked excitement among fans after her name appeared on the initial entry list for the 2024 United Cup.

Naomi Osaka also garnered significant attention after she took to social media and mysteriously expressed her desire to enjoy a sunset with someone.

"I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," she posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were left perplexed by the four-time Grand Slam champion's cryptic post, as evident from their reactions.

"The hell did Cordae do now?" a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Girl you had a baby with a Man who won't do this?" another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

One fan, meanwhile, hilariously suggested that the former World No.1 adopt a cat to be her sunset companion.

"Get a cat," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Here're a few more fan reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka and other returning mothers will provide unbelievable excitement at Australian Open 2024, says tournament director Craig Tiley

Naomi Osaka won the 2021 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka has been open about her ambition to win eight more Major titles and clinch the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on her return to the tour after giving birth. The former World No. 1 is expected to make her comeback to Grand Slam tennis at the 2024 Australian Open.

Looking ahead to next year's Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley expressed his excitement at Osaka and Angelique Kerber's return to the Major following their maternity leaves.

"We're gonna welcome back players we know that this is their favorite place to play. But not only that, they've had great success here.

"Naomi Osaka, really excited about her coming back. Angie Kerber, who's been out of it. And they've all given birth to their first child and really excited for them," he said on The AO Show podcast.

Tiley also conveyed his enthusiasm for 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki's return to the tournament. The former World No. 1 made a comeback to the tour this season after a three-year break.

"And, of course, Caroline Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam here at the Australian Open, very exciting moment for her. So great to have them back, and we know they've all been training and ready to play, and we'll give it a great start in January," he added.

Naomi Osaka has won the Australian Open twice. She beat Petra Kvitova in the 2019 final to win her maiden title at the Major and secured her fourth Grand Slam title after emerging victorious over Jennifer Brady in 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline