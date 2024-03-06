Naomi Osaka teases new Nike "Spring/Summer" collection as she shows off stylish graphic tee

Naomi Osaka recently showed off a graphic t-shirt that is a part of her Nike Spring/Summer collection.

Osaka, a four-time Major winner, is currently competing at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. The 26-year-old will open her campaign against Italian qualifier and former World No. 5 later on Wednesday (March 6).

Although Naomi Osaka is gearing for her first Indian Wells appearance since 2022, she set some time aside from her busy schedule to show off on her Instagram stories a new pink baggy t-shirt with a cartoon cat embroidered on its back.

The Japanese star wrote the following in its caption:

"Another NO X Nike spring/summer tease."

Naomi Osaka's latest Instagram story

The former World No. 1 had also taken to the micro-blogging site earlier in February to display her airport fit featuring the same design as her above t-shirt, writing in the caption:

"Airport fit but make it full NO x Nike."

She teased Nike's "spring/summer" collection back then, as well, writing:

"It's giving NOC spring/summer '24 tease."

Naomi Osaka's Instagram stories from February

Nike had signed Osaka up in 2019 after her previous sponsorship deal with Adidas had expired. The four-time Major winner dropped her custom line three years later with her initials "N.O." printed on the American sportswear company's crop tops, shorts and hoodies.

Naomi Osaka handed tough draw at Indian Wells 2024

Naomi Osaka looks on during a practice session ahead of BNP Paribas Open 2024

The tennis draw gods haven't been kind to Naomi Osaka lately. The Japanese, who won the 2018 BNP Paribas Open, has a difficult path to navigate through at the WTA 1000 tournament this week.

Osaka's opener against Italy's Sara Errani doesn't seem that tough on paper, considering her opponent is well past her prime. Having said that, she cannot afford to be off her game nonetheless. If she beats the 36-year-old, 14th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova awaits her in the second round.

The 26-year-old will likely face 24th-seeded Elise Mertens in the third round, provided she comes out on top of her first-career meeting with the big-hitting Samsonova. She is then projected to face World No. 3 Coco Gauff for a place in the quarterfinals.

An encounter between Osaka and Gauff will make for a blockbuster match. Both players are tied 2-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, which only increases the stakes in their potential encounter.

If Osaka manages to reach the last eight at Indian Wells, she will likely face either Australian Open runner-up Qinwen Zheng, former champion Victoria Azarenka or 11th-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

The four-time Major winner can take pride in her showing if she reaches this far, and if she wants to go all the way, she will most likely have to take on top dogs Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

