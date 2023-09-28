Naomi Osaka unveils her new anime-loving character 'Tamika' as she partners with Meta to launch AI chatbots

Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Meta to launch AI chatbots and has unveiled her new anime-loving character 'Tamika'.

During their annual Connect conference on Wednesday, September 27, Meta announced that they will release a line of digital personas. These personalities will be created using Meta's recently launched Meta AI chatbot platform.

People will have the opportunity to message a total of 28 distinct AI chatbots on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. The parent company of Facebook has collaborated with a select group of celebrities, such as Naomi Osaka, Tom Brady, and MrBeast, among others.

Users will be able to spot the celebrity avatars in the corner of their chat window. Additionally, voice integration is scheduled to be implemented next year.

Naomi Osaka recently utilized social media to unveil her AI character named 'Tamika', who possesses an unwavering passion for anime.

"I’ve partnered with Meta to bring you a new Al named Tamika, your anime-obsessed friend! You’ll be able to chat with Tamika across Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, just follow and DM @sailortamika to get started. Meta Als rolling out to US users in phases. Voice coming later," Osaka captioned her Instagram post.

Naomi Osaka targets eight more Majors and Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal

Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka had been grappling with her performance for over a year before going on maternity leave. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion has already set her sights on achieving ambitious goals for a highly anticipated comeback.

During an interview with Japanese TV, Osaka conveyed her determination to persistently compete at the highest level. Her goal is to add eight more Grand Slam titles to her current tally of four. Moreover, she has set her sights on winning the coveted gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I really want to play again, when I found out I was pregnant I said to myself, 'Okay, after that, I will definitely play better'. I am convinced that this baby will inspire me to try even harder and give my best," Osaka said.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport. I took a break, but I always feel very competitive and full of desire to win the most important tournaments in my sport again," she added.

Naomi Osaka's most recent appearance was at the 2022 Japan Open in September. However, she was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the Round of 16 due to an injury. Her last title was at the 2021 Australian Open, where she emerged victorious in the final against Jennifer Brady.

