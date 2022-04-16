Naomi Osaka visits Play Academy in Los Angeles, takes part in fun drills and a Q&A session

Naomi Osaka appears to be enjoying herself once again. The Japanese recently traveled to Los Angeles for the launch of her Play Academy Initiative and spent quality time interacting with some of her younger fans. She was joined by fellow tennis player Frances Tiafoe and Olympic legend Michael Johnson.

Naomi Osaka launched Play Academy in partnership with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good with the goal of empowering young girls through sport. The project began in Tokyo in 2020 and has since expanded to Haiti and Los Angeles.

Apart from fun tennis drills, participants also got the opportunity to quiz Naomi Osaka on various topics, including her early days as a professional and her transformation into one of the best in the world.

Speaking to Play Academy's official website, Osaka said she recognized the struggles many young girls go through and wanted to ensure that they were given as much support as possible.

"I remember picking up a racket for the first time when I was 3 years old, and it changed my life," Osaka said. "I grew and learned so much through tennis. But I also realize not every girl has the same opportunities I’ve had. Around the world, and even here in LA, girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys. Some girls, especially from underrepresented communities, never even get a chance in the first place."

“I hope with Play Academy, we can change that. I want to level the playing field by increasing girls' access and participation in sport and play. I want them to be active and healthy, but also have positive experiences, to feel confident and inspired as they grow up and try to find their own place in a big world.”

A recap of Naomi Osaka's season so far

Naomi Osaka reached the final of the Miami Open in 2022

Naomi Osaka has had a decent season so far, winning 11 out of 14 matches. The Japanese advanced to the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set, before pulling out of her match against Veronika Kudermetova.

She then reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Amanda Anisimova. Osaka's failure to defend her title in Melbourne saw her ranking drop to 85.

The 24-year-old then suffered a second-round defeat at the Indian Wells Open. Osaka bounced back in Miami, where she reached the final after beating Astra Sharma, Angelique Kerber, Alison Riske, Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic. She lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the title clash.

The Japanese has yet to play a match on clay this season.

