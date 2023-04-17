Although Naomi Osaka has been away from professional tennis due to pregnancy, her objectives for the next year are crystal clear, and she is working hard towards making a comeback, says Christopher Eubanks.

A few days before the 2023 Australian Open, the 25-year-old Japanese star withdrew and revealed she was gearing up to welcome her first child with American rapper Cordae.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, World No. 87 Christopher Eubanks said he practiced with Osaka recently and was glad to see her determination for a post-pregnancy return to the tour. The four-time Grand Slam champion is expected to be ready for the 2024 Australian Open.

"I had the pleasure of practicing with her," Eubanks said. "I told her, 'Hey, I'm coming to LA'. Her first question was, 'Did you bring your rackets?' I said, 'Absolutely'. We got together. She's still striking the ball exceptionally well. I can tell you she's working extremely hard to be able to maximize what she's able to do post-pregnancy and she really wants it. She's coming out motivated and I think it's going to be great for a lot of fans."

Andy Roddick wished Osaka well and remarked that even if she doesn't play again, she is a future Hall of Famer.

"She's such a gift to the game, especially when she's in full flight," Roddick said. "We want her back on her terms and we want her to enjoy this next process of life, what a gift it is. If she does come back, fantastic. If she never plays another point for the rest of her life, she is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and won Grand Slams. That's locked in. That's never getting taken away. Hopefully, we can see more of it."

Naomi Osaka targets 8 more Majors and Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal

In a recent interview with Japanese TV, Naomi Osaka expressed her wish to play at the highest level after the birth of her first child later this year. She hopes to add eight more Grand Slams to her tally of four, along with a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I really want to play again, when I found out I was pregnant I said to myself, 'Okay, after that, I will definitely play better'. I am convinced that this baby will inspire me to try even harder and give my best," Naomi Osaka said.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport. I took a break, but I always feel very competitive and full of desire to win the most important tournaments in my sport again," she added.

Osaka's last match came at the 2022 Japan Open in September, and her last title came at the 2021 Australian Open.

