Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa thanked Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, among others, for bringing mental health issues in sports to light.

Badosa recently competed in the Charleston Open, where she had a strong showing. She beat Mayar Sherif, Leylah Fernandez, and Diana Shnaider on her way to the quarterfinals, where she was eliminated by Jessica Pegula.

Following that, Badosa spoke with Spanish daily Marca, thanking Osaka and Biles, among others, for raising awareness about mental health issues, which she stated was not a sign of weakness.

"It was and is, although it is improving a lot thanks to the testimony of athletes such as Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka, among others. People see it as a sign of weakness and it's totally the opposite. A head is not prepared the same with 18 years as with 35 to manage certain things," she said.

The Spaniard confirmed that she works with a psychologist and stated that it helps her see if she can improve every day and be happy with herself, adding that she has a great team that supports her.

"Yes [I work with a psychologist], and it helps me a lot. I have a team and an environment that also supports me a lot and that is more concerned about the Paula person than the Paula tennis player. They make me see that if you improve every day and you are good with yourself, if there is talent, the results end up coming," she said.

"Hopefully soon I will feel like the Paula I want to be again" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa pictured at the 2023 Miami Open.

After starting the year well, a thigh injury and a subsequent illness disrupted Paula Badosa's season. Now on the road to recovery, she stated her satisfaction with her performance in Charleston and hopes to get back to her usual competitive self soon.

"It has cost me a lot. I started the year very well, but I got injured and it took me a while to recover. Then I got very sick and it was also difficult for me to link back games in a row. In Charleston I was able to play three games in a row and I felt again how competitive I was before. Hopefully soon I will feel like the Paula I want to be again," she said.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes