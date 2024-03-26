"Old WTA gen bringing the cattiness back" "Entitled attitude is quite something" - Fans appalled at Simona Halep's 'cocky' jibe at Caroline Wozniacki

Simona Halep has taken a swipe at Caroline Wozniacki in response to the latter's comments over the Romanian's return to tennis as a wildcard at the Miami Open. Tennis fans have seemingly not taken kindly to what Halep has said.

Wozniacki was asked about her opinion on Halep's return during a recent press conference. The Dane disagreed with the Miami Open's decision to award the Romanian a wildcard entry into the WTA 1000 tournament after the latter's four-year ban was reduced to nine months.

"This is not directly at Simona, but if someone purposely cheats, if someone has tested positive for doping, I don't think people should be awarded wildcards afterwards," Wozniacki said.

According to Wozniacki, players in Halep's position should start from scratch.

"If you want to come back and it's been a mistake, I understand, but you should work your way up from the bottom," Wozniacki added.

Halep was later quizzed by the press regarding Wozniacki's comments. At the time, the former WTA World No. 1 said that the Dane's opinion did not affect her.

"Only one person being negative about me is not that important because I have hundreds of people that [are] giving me love, so I will take that," Halep said.

However, in a recent interaction with the Romanian press, Halep said Wozniacki should read the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) 'better'. The Romanian also suggested that the Dane should get the decision translated if she fails to understand it.

"I didn't even think about that subject anymore and i can only repeat that she should read the decision better and if she doesn't understand someone translate her," Halep said.

One fan commented on the duo's back-and-forth and wrote:

"The old WTA gen bringing the cattiness back"

Another fan called the former World No. 1 out for her attitude. This fan also took the name of the banned substance that Halep had been suspended for; roxadustat.

"The entitled attitude Ms Roxadustat has is quite something. I am so here for every single beatdown that she will receive over the next (however many so) seasons she’ll play," the fan commented.

Yet another fan criticized Halep for her 'cockiness'.

"Too cocky for a doper. As Caroline said “it was just a adjustment for her penalty”. She IS a doper. Let’s be honest here," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Halep's jibe at Wozniacki from tennis fans:

Kim Clijsters: "Simona Halep tested positive unknowingly"

Simona Halep at the 2024 Miami Open

Belgian tennis great Kim Clijsters recently spoke her mind on Caroline Wozniacki's comments on Simone Halep's return to the court. The 40-year-old was discussing the subject with Andy Roddick on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

Clijsters agreed with Wozniacki's opinion that athletes found guilty of deliberately consuming banned substances to enhance their performance should not be given wildcards. However, the Belgian also said that Halep's case was different.

"When someone tests positive for taking something to become a better athlete, then I one hundred percent agree with Caroline. Halep’s situation is completely different, she tested positive unknowingly," Clijsters said (via Tennis.com).

Halep's return to the Miami Open as a wildcard was short-lived, as she fell to Paula Badosa 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 in the first round.