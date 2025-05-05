NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2025 Sweet 16: Here's how AI predicts the results ft. Wake Forest, Texas, TCU, UCLA & more

The NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2025 has produced some exciting matches so far. The top four seeded teams, including defending champions TCU, have advanced to the Round of 16 or the super regionals. The competition only heats up from here.

As teams get ready to duke it out for a spot in the last eight from May 9-10, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the outcome of the matches. Google's Gemini AI picked top seed Wake Forest to triumph against Texas A&M, citing their strong season thus far and the home court advantage.

It chose Columbia to come out on top against NC State based on their previous dominant win against their opponents. They beat them 4-1 earlier this year during the regular season.

Gemini AI predictions for the NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2025.

The AI gave Ohio State an edge over their rivals from Mississippi State, while picking Stanford to beat South Carolina as well. The Cardinals' dominant performance in their conference led the AI to give them an upper hand in this match-up.

Defening champions TCU gunning to extend their winning streak

TCU players at the NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champions and second seeds TCU scored wins over Abilene Christian and Oklahoma thus far in the NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2025. Next up for them are their competitors from UCF. The AI picked TCU as the potential champions, though issued a word of caution as TCF recently beat them as well.

The AI expects Texas and Tennessee's showdown to go down to the wire. The two splits have split their recent two meetings evenly. However, considering Texas' status as the higher seeded team coupled with the home court advantage, it felt that they have a slight edge in this duel.

Gemini AI predictions for the NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships 2025 .

The AI picked the team from Virginia to oust their rivals from Arizona in their upcoming battle. With six titles to their name, the boys from Virginia have proven their mettle over the years. The California derby between UCLA and USC is likely to go the latter's way as per the AI's prediction.

Both teams have posted some solid results this season, though USC holds the head-to-head advantage in this match-up. Thus, they have the potential to continue their mastery in this rivalry and stamp their authority as the premier team from the state.

