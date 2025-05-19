NCAA Tennis Results: Wake Forest continue dominance with second Men's Championship title; Georgia Bulldogs clinch third Women's Championship title

Wake Forest Demon Deacons secured their second-ever NCAA Division I men's tennis championship earlier on Sunday (May 18), extending their unbeaten record this year to 40-1. Georgia Bulldogs, meanwhile, won their third DI women's championship, marking their first college tennis title since 2000.

The team events on both men's and women's sides in college tennis came to an end last week. Wake Forest, who won their first men's tennis championships in 2018, added their second team triumph and 11th overall championship to their cabinet by downing the TCU Horned Frogs 4-2 on Sunday. Stefan Dostanic and Luca Pow were the stars of the men's college tennis fixture, securing two points for their team by winning both of their singles and doubles matches, respectively.

Here is the full list of the matches and their scoreline during the Wake Forest Demon Deacons-TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Division I men's tennis championship bout (in no order):

[Wake Forest] Stefan Dostanic / Charlie Robertson def. Jack Pinnington / Cooper Woestendick 6-3

[Wake Forest] Luca Pow and Luciano Tacchi def. Duncan Chan / Pedrico Kravtsov 6-2

[Wake Forest] Dostanic def. Pinnington 6-3, 6-1

[Wake Forest] Pow def. Chan 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

[TCU Frogs] Pedrico Kravtsov def. Luciano Tacchi 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

[TCU Frogs] Lui Maxted def. Ioannis Xilas 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

[Wake Forest] Dhakshineswar Suresh def. Pedro Vives 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

[Wake Forest] Charlie Robertson vs Cooper Woestendick - Abandoned midway through after Suresh's win

For academic purposes, the only fixture that the Demon Deacons dropped during their unassailable men's college tennis season came against the Virginia Cavaliers in the semifinals of the ACC Championship last month.

Georgia Bulldogs blank Texas A&M 4-0 to win third NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

Sofia Rojas celebrates after securing Georgia its 2nd college tennis team title | Image Source: Getty

Georgia Bulldogs, meanwhile, finished their women's college tennis season undefeated in knockout events, having compiled a 6-0, 4-0, and 3-0 unbeaten record in NCAA, ITA National, and SEC team events, respectively. They won all four of their singles and doubles matches in their fixture against four-time NCAA DI women's tennis champions Texas A&M to cap off a brilliant year.

Here is the full list of the matches and their scoreline during the Georgia Bulldogs-Texas A&M NCAA Division I women's tennis championship bout (in no order):

[Georgia Bulldogs] Sofia Rojas def. [Texas A&M] Lexington Reed 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

[Georgia Bulldogs] Dasha Vidmanova def. [Texas A&M] Mary Stoiana 6-4, 6-4

[Georgia Bulldogs] Anastasia Lopata def. [Texas A&M] Nichole Khirin 0-6, 6-4, 6-2

[Georgia Bulldogs] Anastasia Lopata / Guillermina Grant def. [Texas A&M] Lexington Reed / Daria Smetannikov 6-2

[Georgia Bulldogs] Aysegul Mert / Jayden Mulberry def. [Texas A&M] Nchole Khirin and Lucciana Perez 7-5

Georgia Bulldogs have now clinched the women's college tennis team title on three occasions - 1994, 2000, and 2025.

