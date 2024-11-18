"Nelly Korda's gone through a lot of things... No one works harder than her" - Sebastian Korda in awe of golf star sister after she wins The Annika

Sebastian Korda cheered his sister Nelly Korda as the American golfer clinched the 15th title of her career at the 2024 Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. Korda hailed his sister as 'fierce' and 'clutch' and remarked how she was the hardest-working person he knew.

The aforementioned Korda siblings belong to a family of sporting royals. Their father is the former World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Petr Korda, their mother is the former Czech tennis star Regina Rajchrtova, and they also have an elder sister Jessica Korda, who is a professional golfer.

Sebastian has been making tremendous strides in tennis, reaching a career-high ranking of 15 and winning the ATP 500 title in Washington. However, an elbow surgery brought his season to an unfortunate end.

Sebastian flew off to Bellaire, Florida to surprise his sister Nelly and got to see her lift a title for the first time. However, he acknowledged that he missed a majority of the match.

“I came for the last three holes. I flew in late so a little rough. Just happy to be here and watch her win,” Sebastian Korda said (via Golf Monthly).

Nelly defeated Charley Hull, Im Jin Hee and Weiwei Zhang by three shots and also had five consecutive birdies during her phenomenal performance. This was her seventh title of the season.

Sebastian was in awe of her sister's work ethic and said how she was able to fight through any predicament with her tenacity. Nelly returned to the golf course after recovering from a neck injury that cost her nearly two months.

“Yeah, it's pretty cool to watch her do her thing. She's done so well this year; worked unbelievably hard. She's gone through a lot of things and always comes back fighting and has just gotten back to work. That's one of the most things I admire about her is just how hard of a worker she is. She's just overall an amazing athlete.”

Sebastian Korda added:

“She's absolutely fierce. She's clutch. There is no one I guess works harder than her. She's an incredible hard worker and all that she achieves she earns. Just a lot of fun to watch her do her thing.”

Sebastian Korda also talked about how his sister keeps cheering him on no matter where he plays. The duo often show each other support on social media.

"She watches almost all of my matches" - Sebastian Korda expresses gratitude towards Nelly Korda's continuous support

Nelly and Sebastian Korda (Source: Getty)

Sebastian Korda also acknowledged how Nelly Korda always cheered him on regardless of where he was playing and said that he couldn't ask more of her as a sister. He called her an 'incredible' person who supported the entire family.

“She watches almost all my matches whether I'm playing in Australia, Asia," he said (via Golf Monthly). "She's always texting me and watching me. I couldn't ask for more as a sister. The amount of support and love she gives to all of us, just an incredible person and just really love watching her do her thing.”

Like Nelly Korda, Sebastian Korda also enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024. He achieved a never-seen-before milestone alongside his father Petr Korda by becoming the only father-son duo in ATP history to be ranked inside the Top 20.

