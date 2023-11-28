Former World No. 1 Venus Williams recently visited the Hopscotch Art Gallery in San Antonio, Texas to enjoy some time.

The 43-year-old tennis legend has won 7 Grand Slam titles in singles and holds the record for the highest number of Grand Slam singles appearances, with 93.

Venus Williams, who became a Lacoste ambassador in 2022, donned a brown Lacoste jacket as she went for an outing at the Hopscotch Art Gallery in San Antonio on Monday, November 27.

Williams posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram story. One of the pictures featured her sitting on a couch made with recycled plastic bags. Another was a selfie with only her face showing, balloons in the background. She also posted two other pictures.

She captioned the first image "fun times with art" and the second "never grow up".

Williams at art gallery

The last time Venus Williams appeared on the tennis court was at the 2023 US Open when she was knocked out by Greet Minnen in two sets in the first round.

Venus Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles

Williams at Wimbledon

Venus Williams has been featuring in Grand Slam tournaments since 1997, and she also participated in the 2023 US Open.

Williams has won two US Open titles and five Wimbledon titles in singles.

The first Grand Slam the American won was at the Wimbledon Championships in 2000 when she beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). In that same year, Venus Williams faced Davenport again in the final of the US Open and won 6-4, 7-5.

In 2001, Williams competed against former World No. 1 and Belgian tennis icon Justine Henin to win her third Grand Slam title. The match ended 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 in favor of Williams.

The fourth Grand Slam title the 43-year-old clinched was when she faced her sister Serena in the final of the 2001 US Open. Venus defeated Serena 6-2, 6-4. It was the first of nine Grand Slam final matches the duo would play against each other.

She extended her head-to-head record against Lindsay Davenport in Grand Slam finals to 3-0 when she clinched her third Wimbledon title in 2005. She won 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 9-7. This was her fifth Grand Slam title, and the match was the longest Wimbledon women's singles final as it lasted for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Marion Bartoli was Williams' opponent in the final of the 2007 Wimbledon Championships. She defeated the Frenchwoman 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the title and also became the lowest-ranked champion on the WTA rankings as she was ranked No. 31 at the time.

The last time Venus Williams won a Grand Slam singles title was at the 2008 Wimbledon final when she faced off against her sister Serena. She won 7-5, 6-4 to secure her fifth Wimbledon title and her seventh Grand Slam.

