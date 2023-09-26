"Never imagined I would share a headline with George Clooney & Kim Kardashian" - Andy Murray's mother Judy thrilled to be part of new Pickleball craze

Judy Murray, former No. 1 tennis player Andy Murray's mother, expressed her enthusiasm for pickleball, noting her surprise at being mentioned alongside American actor and filmmaker George Clooney and the famed Kim Kardashian in a headline about the sport.

Judy Murray is recognized in the tennis community, not only as Andy Murray's mother but also for her contributions to the sport. Recently, she drew her attention to pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. In response to an article by Evening Standard that discussed the growing popularity of pickleball among various celebrities and sports personalities, Judy expressed her elation on X (formerly Twitter).

The Evening Standard's tweet stated,

"George Clooney, Kim Kardashian, and Judy Murray are among millions of fans of the newly-imported US sport,"

The article highlighted the diverse fanbase of pickleball, where Judy Murray, Clooney, and Kardashian were noted as enthusiasts, illustrating the sport’s broad appeal.

Judy conveyed her surprise on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, responding

"Never imagined I would ever share a headline with George Clooney and Kim Kardashian........ #pickleball"

Judy Murray has been actively involved in promoting pickleball and has been contributing to the sport in Scotland. She was introduced to the sport during a visit to South Carolina and believes that it can have significant potential in Scotland due to its compatibility with existing badminton-sized courts available in schools and sports centers across the country.

"Novak's longevity has been the greatest" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray, during an ATP Q&A, spoke about his colleagues in the sport, his personal life, and reflected on many other topics. The 36-year-old acknowledged Novak Djokovic's career longevity, noting the consistent high-level performance that the 24-time Grand Slam champion has maintained.

Andy Murray's remarks provide insight into his perspectives on the current tennis landscape and the dynamics at play, reflecting the views of a player with extensive experience and knowledge in the sport.

Further elaborating on Djokovic, Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, stated,

"Novak's longevity has been the greatest. He's played at this level for such a long time now."

The current World No. 41 also recognized Djokovic’s sustained level of play in professional tennis. Beyond his professional observations, Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, also shared more personal aspects, including his wife Kim's hairstyling skills.

