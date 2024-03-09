"Never seen a bigger hypocrite than this... What a fraud" - Rafael Nadal training on clay just days after "sad" Indian Wells withdrawal upsets fans

Tennis fans were less than impressed by Rafael Nadal seemingly switching to claycourts just days after his 2024 Indian Wells withdrawal.

Following his 2024 Brisbane International appearance and his injury-related absence thereafter, Nadal was poised to resume his campaign at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard, however, pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday, March 6, just a day before his opening match.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament," he wrote in his statement. "I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event."

Rafael Nadal has now started training on claycourts, as per his social media post from March 9. The Spaniard shared a video of himself dusting his shoes off on his Instagram story captioned, “Clay.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s clip, however, rubbed tennis fans the wrong way.

"Withdrew yesterday citing injury and practicing in clay today….I’ve never seen a bigger hypocrite than this Mf. What a fraud.." one fan said.

It is worth noting that Nadal’s first-round match at Indian Wells was specially scheduled for Thursday. The announcement was made before the draw was released, seemingly for the fans to “clear their calendars” to watch the legend in action. Following his no-show though, the tournament organizers promised fans a refund for the tickets purchased.

Moreover, the 37-year-old’s withdrawal came three days after his appearance at the Netflix Slam, which was a much-awaited exhibition match between the veteran and his countryman, Carlos Alcaraz.

"This guy is so shameless. Clay merchant went to US only for the exhibition money," another individual wrote about the 14-time French Open champion.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal's Indian Wells 2024 withdrawal: "He gave his best and wasn't to be"

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 French Open

While Rafael Nadal took some flak from tennis fans for his Indian Wells fiasco, Novak Djokovic had kind words for his arch-rival.

"You know, it's sad for the tournament that Rafa had to withdraw and also for him,” the Serb said in his pre-tournament press conference in Indian Wells.

Djokovic and Nadal reached the States together ahead of the Masters 1000 event after coincidentally boarding the same flight.

"I traveled with him to America, that was not planned. It was nice to see him and his family," Novak Djokovic said.

Speaking for Rafael Nadal, the World No. 1 said that the Spaniard tried his best to be ready for the tournament.

"I know he came in early because he really wanted to adjust to the time zone, get as much as practice as possible, get himself ready to play. That's why he came in early. So he gave his best and wasn't to be," he added.

The Serb, however, hinted that the 22-time Grand Slam champion opting out of the hardcourt event to focus on the upcoming claycourt season, in what could be his final year on tour, should come as no surprise, given his success on the surface.

"But he's always saying he wants his peak of abilities to come during the claycourt season obviously," Novak Djokovic pointed out.

While the Spaniard has pulled out of the Indian Wells Masters, Novak Djokovic is in contention for a record-setting sixth title at the event. The top seed will commence his campaign against Aleksandar Vukic on Saturday.

