Newport 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more | Infosys Hall of Fame Open

The end of Wimbledon doesn't conclude the grass swing as there's still one more tournament left to go. The 2023 Hall of Fame Open will be held in Newport from July 17-23.

Home favorite Tommy Paul leads the field as the top seed. However, all eyes will be on two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson, who's coming out of retirement. Having called it quits a little over a year ago, the 37-year old is set to give it another go and received a wildcard to compete here.

Maxime Cressy, who claimed his maiden title here last year, returns to defend his crown. While there's usually a lull in the weeks following the conclusion of a Major, the Hall of Fame Open has managed to secure itself a competitive field.

Here's all the relevant information regarding this edition of the tournament:

What is the Hall of Fame Open in Newport?

It's the only grass court tournament to be held outside of Europe. It's classified as an ATP 250 event on the men's circuit and features a 28-player draw in singles, with 16 teams competing in doubles.

The inaugural edition of the Hall of Fame Open was held in 1976. John Isner holds the record for most titles at the venue, having laid his hands on the winner's trophy four times so far.

There's also a ceremony conducted during the tournament to induct former tennis players into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney are this year's inductees.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the International Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, United States.

Players

Maxime Cressy is the defending champion at the Hall of Fame Open.

As stated earlier, Tommy Paul is the top seed for this edition. Having lost in the third round of Wimbledon, he'll be aiming to wrap up his time on grass on a positive note by doing well here.

Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Ugo Humbert are seeded second and third respectively. At their best, both are quite capable players on the surface. Mackenzie McDonald is the fourth seed. The top four seeds will receive a bye into the second round.

Defending champion Maxime Cressy, along with Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson and Corentin Moutet are some of the other players to look out for. Christopher Eubanks, who enjoyed a memorable run at Wimbledon, withdrew from the tournament.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on Sunday, July 16. The main draw action will begin on Monday, July 17. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, July 22, along with the Hall of Fame ceremony. The championship round is scheduled for Sunday, July 23.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Hall of Fame Open is $642,735. The winner will walk away $97,760 richer, along with 250 ranking points as well.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $97,760 250 Runner-up $57,025 150 Semifinalist $33,525 90 Quarterfinalist $19,425 45 Second Round $11,280 20 First Round $6,895 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Australia can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Viewers in Australia can watch all the matches on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.