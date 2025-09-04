"Next level shameless" - Fans furious at Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for controversial 'underdog' claim ahead of US Open SF

Fans were left unhappy with Juan Carlos Ferrero’s remarks suggesting that Carlos Alcaraz is not the favorite heading into his US Open semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard’s coach admitted that daytime conditions might suit Alcaraz better, but under the lights of a night match, the advantage could shift.

Alcaraz got the better of 21st seed Jiri Lehecka, while Djokovic earned his 11th straight win over Taylor Fritz to set up an exciting clash against each other in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open. It will be their ninth battle on tour, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 5-3.

Ahead of the match, in an interview, Ferrero refused to call the World No. 2 the favorite. He believes "it will be tough" to beat the 38-year-old Serb, especially if it is a night match like their last encounter at the Australian Open, which Djokovic won.

His comments were shared online, and fans were not having the controversial underdog claim.

"Underdog gimmick against 38 Djokovic when your player is at his prime at the peak of his powers. Next level shameless," one fan wrote.

"Don’t even try this underdog gimmick with us JCF ✋🏽 Alcaraz has been in great form throughout, expended less energy than Novak and is younger, fitter and stronger. He is the fav 😂" another fan wrote.

"Underdog gimmick against a 40 year old washed grandpa who hasn't won a Slam or a hard court title in 2 years," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions slamming Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, for his remarks.

"The coach of a 22 year old player in his prime is playing the underdog gimmick against a 38 year old player who's close to his retirement. Only those protected by the establishment can be this shameless 😬" one fan wrote.

"Underdog gimmick against a 38 year old grandpa who is more concerned about his daughter's birthday than the us open," another fan wrote.

"What a shame, 16 years difference isnt enough for the sta boi to beat grandpa he also wants the sun in already slowed arthur ashe court," yet another fan wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz hopes for "revenge" as Novak Djokovic plots to "mess up" people's plans ahead of their US Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has played against Novak Djokovic eight times on the ATP Tour. The Serb has been playing for over two decades, and the Spaniard believes that everyone knows the 24-time Grand Slam champion's game, and it does not matter that he has not competed since Wimbledon.

"We all know Novak's games. It doesn't matter that he has been out of the tour since Wimbledon playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more. Uh so let's see. Uh I know he I played a lot of times against him. I really want to revenge," said Carlos Alcaraz in a US Open press conference.

Meanwhile, Djokovic admits Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the best players in the world at the moment, and people are expecting a US Open final between them just like the French Open and Wimbledon ones earlier. However, the Serb is plotting to "mess up" those plans.

"We know that they are the two best players in the world. Everybody is probably expecting and anticipating the finals between the two of them. I'm going to try to mess up the plans of most of the people," Djokovic said in a US Open press conference.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have crossed paths in each of the Grand Slam events except the US Open. The semifinal at this year's New York Major will be their first encounter at Flushing Meadows. It comes just months after Djokovic pulled off an unlikely triumph over the 22-year-old Spaniard in Melbourne.

