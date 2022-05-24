Neymar plays at PSG with Mbappe & Messi, Gael Monfils doesn't play with Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal; you're alone in tennis: Guy Forget on lack of success of French tennis players 

Richard Gasquet, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils are among excellent French tennis players who are veterans of the tour and have had deep runs in big events. However, none of them have been able to win a Grand Slam yet.

In an interview with Paris Match, former World No. 4 Guy Forget said that the sheer quality and versatility of players like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal makes it harder for others to win. He emphasized the individual nature of tennis, adding that in football, Neymar has teammates like Messi and Neymar to help but that players like Monfils can't play with Federer and Nadal by his side.

"People are sometimes choosy about Gael Monfils or Richard Gasquet but they were 6th and 7th in the world! With this level in football, they would be stars in Barcelona, at Bayern Munich or at Real. Where they would have been jailers for 15 years! And won several champion's league. In tennis, you are alone. Neymar plays at PSG with Mbappe, Messi, Veratti etc… Gael, he doesn't play with Federer on his left and Nadal behind him in defence," Forget said.

Forget recognized that the likes of Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were simply better than this generation of French players. He also said that French players shouldn't be criticised for being unable to win Slams and that it was likely that their best tennis wasn't enough in Majors, considering the competition.

"The Big Four, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray say, were stronger than them. We praise the technique of Gasquet for example but Federer is much stronger technically. Even Nadal has a better hand than Richard. Djokovic does what he wants with his wrist. Murray has a crazy touch too. I imply that we should not criticize the French players for not having won grand slams because they did not do enough. I'm just saying that if they couldn't go higher, do more, that just means they weren't strong enough to win those tournaments," the former World No. 4 added.

"To win in tennis, you have to know how to master everything"- Guy Forget

Guy Forget helped France win the Davis Cup in 1991 and 1996

Speaking about team and individual sports, Forget said that to win in tennis, a player has to master "everything" and excel in all key aspects of the game.

"To win in tennis, you have to know how to master everything and be the best in all the key areas of the game," Forget added.

The Frenchman also spoke about the difference in approach and the impact federations have on teams and individual sports. The Frenchman believes that good policy by federations in team sports is more profitable, with things becoming complicated in individual sports.

"In team sport, good work by the federations is more profitable, I believe. The number of players trained, the place he can find within a team with his particular qualities, facilitate the emergence of talents. In individual sport, it is more complicated," Forget said.

