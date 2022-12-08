Nick Kyrgios attempts sandboarding and archery with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in Saudi Arabia

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi visited a desert in Saudi Arabia for some adventure sports on Wednesday.

The couple arrived in the Middle Eastern country a few days ago as the 22nd-ranked Australian star is set to participate in the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament, starting December 8. The three-day event will be played at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, near the capital city of Riyadh.

Kyrgios took to social media to share a series of short videos from his and his girlfriend's attempts at sandboarding and archery. While one of the videos saw Hatzi successfully slide down on a sandboard, the tennis player lost his balance when it was his turn.

Nick Kyrgios posted on his Instagram stories

Costeen Hatzi enjoying sandboarding

In another video, the 27-year-old tennis player revealed that rain played a bit of a spoilsport during their sandboarding session and stated that Hatzi was having a great time.

"Out here in the Saudi Arabian desert. The sandboarding today wasn't successful because there was a bit of rain, but this one here [Hatzi] is loving it. She's about to go on a horse and then we're going to do some archery. It's insane," he said.

The couple recently celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship, with both of them posting about the special occasion on social media. Kyrgios stated that he was thankful for Hatzi, who made his life better, while Hatzi dubbed it "the best year of my life."

"THANKFUL. A year since we met and everything became better," Kyrgios said.

"One year with my human. The best year of my life. I love you," Hatzi declared.

Nick Kyrgios to face Cameron Norrie, could clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Diriyah Cup QF

Nick Kyrgios will be in action today

The second edition of the Diriyah Tennis Cup will feature as many as 12 players — Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Cameron Norrie, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hukacz, Dominic Thiem, Dominic Stricker, and Nick Kyrgios.

The top four seeds will receive a bye in the first round, which will be played before the quarterfinals on December 8, Thursday. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Kyrgios will square off against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in the first match, the winner of which will go on to face World No. 4 Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals later in the day. Similarly, Medvedev will face the winner between Thiem and Zverev in the quarterfinals. Rublev will face either Wawrinka or Berrettini, while Fritz will play one of Hurkacz and Stricker.

