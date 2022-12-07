"Tennis is not the best sport" - Nick Kyrgios ahead of 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup

Gearing up for the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, Nick Kyrgios was one of the players who recently answered a few rapid-fire questions from the tournament organizers.

When asked why he thought tennis was the best sport in the world, the Australian smiled and stated that he didn't think so.

"It's not the best sport," Kyrgios said.

Turning pro in 2013, the 27-year-old had an incredible year as he ended his season with a win-loss record of 37-10 and the ATP 500 Citi Open title. He also reached a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career at the Wimbledon Championships, where Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat him in four sets.

Asked to mention his biggest achievement in tennis, he said:

"Wimbledon final."

Supremely confident in his abilities, the Aussie then told viewers why he thought he was going to win the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

"I'm the best player in the world," he said.

Nick Kyrgios further revealed that his favorite sport besides tennis was basketball. According to him, the one thing that tennis taught him was "to be independent." Finally, the World No. 22 was required to disclose his most effective pre-match ritual, to which he said:

"Laughing with my team."

Nick Kyrgios to play three exhibition tournaments before 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios last played at the ATP Finals in the doubles category

After a much-deserved vacation at the end of the 2022 season, Nick Kyrgios is back in training for the upcoming exhibition tournaments to get ready for the 2023 Australian Open, to be played from January 16-29. The last tournament that the 27-year-old played in was the ATP Finals in the doubles category, where he and Thanasi Kokkinakis bowed out in the round-robin stage.

Kyrgios will compete in the three-day Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament, starting on December 8. The second edition of the event will be played at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah near Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. Other players to feature include Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Stan Wawrinka, Cameron Norrie, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hukacz, Dominic Thiem, and Dominic Stricker.

He will then turn his attention to the World Tennis League, another exhibition tournament whose inaugural edition will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19-24, with four teams and top players competing against each other. The Australian is a part of Team Eagles, along with Bianca Andreescu, Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, and Andreas Seppi.

Finally, the 22nd-ranked player will return to Australia for the maiden United Cup, a mixed-team event. He will lock horns with Rafael Nadal on January 2 when Australia take on Spain.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes