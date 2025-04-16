Nick Kyrgios' attention captured by WTA controversy as Aussie mocks British star's bizarre 'bad' odor complaint in Rouen

ATP star Nick Kyrgios shared a teasing reaction to British WTA star Harriet Dart's bizarre request at the Rouen Open. The 29-year-old had a big laugh at the Brit's comment about experiencing a foul smell from her rival on the court. According to Kyrgios, the fact that Dart was being dominated by her opponent at the time made her request even more hilarious.

Ad

The tennis community witnessed a bizarre moment on Tuesday, April 15, at the Rouen Open. British WTA star Harriet Dart unexpectedly approached the chair umpire to complain that her rival, Lois Biosson, was carrying a "bad" odor. A courtside microphone clearly interpreted her words, and short clips of the incident attracted negative attention on social media.

Just hours after the incident went viral, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios reacted with a hilarious take. The 29-year-old analyzed Dart’s situation and pointed out why it was even funnier, considering she was being dominated by the Frenchwoman at the time.

Ad

Trending

"Nah saying this when you are down and getting snipped is wild 😂😂😂😂😂😂," he commented, adding his vote to the social media thread that discussed the incident.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The showdown eventually led to the Brit's defeat with a final scoreline of 6-0, 6-3. Boisson moved ahead into the event amid her first appearance in the ongoing season.

Nick Kyrgios last played in the Miami Open last month, where he was defeated by Karen Khachanov in the Round of 64.

Harriet Dart extends an apology for her reproachable comment

Great Britain v Netherlands - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

Harriet Dart couldn't back down from issuing an apology for her controversial comment during the showdown against Lois Biosson. The WTA pro mentioned how the comment came in the heat of the moment. Expressing regrets over the criticized act, she also paid respect to her rival, promising that she would draw learnings from this event.

Ad

"Hey everyone, I want to apologize for what I said on court today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward," she wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Frenchwoman took the incident to another level by posting a picture holding a deodorant can. She also tagged the renowned brand Dove, adding a lighthearted layer to the overall incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More