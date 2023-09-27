Nick Kyrgios calls Rafael Nadal's return winners 'insane' after revisiting the Spaniard's perfect game from 8 years ago at Shanghai Masters

Nick Kyrgios recently expressed his bewilderment at a compilation of points that Rafael Nadal played against big-serving Ivo Karlovic in the second round of the 2015 Shanghai Masters.

Earlier on Tuesday (September 26), the X (formerly Twitter) handle of TennisTV posted a highlight reel of Rafael Nadal's return winners while facing Ivo Karlovic at the 2014 Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard was returning to stay in the first set of his second-round encounter at 5-3 down and came up with the goods.

Kyrgios was admittedly impressed with the Spaniard's returning ability, as he reposted the original video with the following caption:

"Insane"

The Aussie's reaction was apt, considering how clutch Rafael Nadal's returns were. At 15-15, he anticipated that Karlovic would serve down the line, which enabled him to move into position quickly and hit a forehand return winner. A similar pattern followed at 15-30, as he hit another winner off a first serve from that wing to bring up break-points.

On the very first break point, Nadal returned yet another winner on Karlovic's second serve while standing on top of the baseline, thereby breaking to get back on serve. The Spaniard won the set by a scoreline of 7-5 a few minutes later. And even though he dropped the second set in a tiebreaker, he was eventually able to beat the big-serving Croat 7-5, 6-7(4), 7-6(4).

The then-29-year-old gained plenty of confidence from his fifth career win over Karlovic. He went on to beat the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic at the 2015 edition of the Shanghai Masters to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in three sets.

Rafael Nadal is eyeing a return to professional tennis in 2024

Rafael Nadal waves to his fans after losing in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has been on the sidelines ever since injuring his hip at the beginning of the year. The 37-year-old subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery to address the issue and is currently in the rehabilitation process.

The Spaniard has only played four professional matches this year. He dropped his ATP Cup group-stage matches to Alex de Minaur and Cameron Norrie at the beginning of the year before exiting in the second round of the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald.

The 22-time Major winner withdrew from all the big tournaments after January due to his injury, including the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

For what it's worth, Uncle Toni gave a positive update on the 22-time Major winner's injury recovery some time back. The coach claimed that his nephew could make his much-awaited comeback at the 2024 Australian Open, provided he is in good shape by then.

"Rafa is fine, recovering. If everything goes well, he wants to return to the courts for the 2024 Australian Open," Uncle Toni told El Desmarque.

