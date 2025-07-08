Nick Kyrgios, Caroline Garcia & more show their support as Naomi Osaka shares emotional anecdote about her dad after Wimbledon heartbreak

Naomi Osaka shared a heartfelt note about a conversation with her father that made her realize that she might be nearing the end of her career. The 4-time Grand Slam champion found support in response from other athletes including Nick Kyrgios, Caroline Garcia, Allyson Felix and Wanda Sykes.
Osaka made a third-round exit at the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She defeated Talia Gibson and Katernia Siniakove in the first and second rounds, respectively, before falling to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
On July 7, Osaka shared a note about a conversation with her father, Leonard Francois, that helped her move past the Wimbledon loss. She closed it with a few of her thoughts of her own and the way forward.
"Somehow I let my expectations of myself and the expectations of others prevent me from enjoying the rest of my journey no matter how long or short it may be. Writing this to make a promise with myself to enjoy the times and be at peace traveling and seeing my daughter reap the fruits of my labor," extract from the note shared by Osaka on Threads.
Nick Kyrgios lauded the former World No. 1 for sharing her sentiments and wrote:
"Proud of you."
Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, who recently announced her own retirement, also reacted to the post.
"Thank you for opening up and sharing it with us."
Former track-and-field athlete and 7-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix also wrote in support of Osaka:
"When you find the joy in the journey it really is magic."
Comedienne Wanda Sykes expressed her gratitude to Osaka for sharing her father's story and wrote:
"Thank you for sharing your father's wisdom."
Osaka has been open about her mental health struggles and recently criticized the media over the coverage of her 2025 Wimbledon loss.
Naomi Osaka criticized the media over the coverage of her R3 Wimbledon loss
Naomi Osaka expressed her displeasure at the media after a post-match press conference at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Japanese-American suffered a third-round loss at the hands of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and later lashed out at the media for covering her press conferences only after she lost.
“Bro why is it every time I do a press conference after a loss the espns and blogs gotta clip it and put it up. Wtf, why don’t they clip my press conferences after I win? Like why push the narrative that I’m always sad?”
Osaka expressed her frustration at feeling pressured to look "happy all the time" and added:
“Sure I was disappointed a couple hours ago, now I’m motivated to do better. That’s human emotions. The way they clip me I feel like I should be fake happy all the time.”
Osaka will next turn her attention to the hardcourts with the Amercian swing of the tour set to begin with the Washington Open on July 21.
Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline