Nick Kyrgios celebrates Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics win as they fend off Utah Jazz's wild comeback attempt

Boston Celtics fan Nick Kyrgios was on queue to celebrate their triumph over the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Celtics are now on a five-match unbeaten run, sitting comfortably in a playoff spot.

On March 10, the Celtics, who were without starman Jayson Tatum (knee injury), took on the Utah Jazz at the TD Garden. Even without Tatum, the Celtics looked like the favorites as the Jazz have been in dismal form, sitting bottom by a margin in the Western Conference.

The Joe Mazzulla-led team dominated the match, leading 90-69 in the third quarter. Sam Hauser scored 7 three-pointers in the third quarter, creating a franchise record. However, Jazz mounted an enormous comeback to level at 103-103. Eventually, the Celtics managed to power through and earned a 114-108 win.

Nick Kyrgios took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his favorite NBA team's triumph. He shared a post about their win and added four leaf clover emojis, representing the Celtics.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os)

The Celtics sit second in the Eastern Conference table behind the Cavaliers, who are on a magnificent 14-match win streak.

In tennis terms, Kyrgios is currently facing a difficult time in his career. He last played at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells and had to retire mid-match due to injury.

Nick Kyrgios reveals why he had to retire mid-match during Indian Wells 2025 1R against Botic van de Zandschulp

Nick Kyrgios at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has undergone surgery on his wrist, as a result of which he has been sidelined for the past two years. He made his comeback in the 2025 season and is yet to win a singles match in three attempts. His latest came last week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Before his match against Botic van de Zandschulp, Kyrgios faced discomfort with his wrist during training. He still believed he was okay to continue playing. Talking about it in his post-match press conference, he said:

"Yeah, I wasn't too confident that I was going to be able to play today, to be honest. Two days ago in practice I had to stop my practice because I felt pain in my wrist. I felt like it was okay to take the court."

He said that his wrist pain got "progressively worse." The Aussie played an impressive first set, losing via tiebreaker. However, in the second set, after going 0-3 down, he was visibly emotional while deciding to retire.

"Just, yeah, got progressively worse. But, yeah, started feeling sharp pain in my wrist. Yeah, I mean, look, I thought the level was good. Played some really good tennis, and it was entertaining first set, could have easily took that first set," he added. "Yeah, just think, I don't know whether I could have done something different in my preparation. I don't know. Yeah, two days ago definitely set me back a bit. Yeah, that's pretty much it," he added.

Kyrgios is next scheduled to play at the Miami Open in the coming week.

