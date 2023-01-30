Nick Kyrgios credited his energy drink, Alive, for Novak Djokovic's success at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Aussie recently became the owner of the Australian-made no-sugar energy drink brand Alive. The soft drink has 1 billion live probiotics and prebiotics in every can and comes in different flavors like ginger, lemonade, passionfruit, etc.

In their practice match at the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the start of the 2023 Australian Open, both Kyrgios and Djokovic were seen sipping the Alive energy drink. The Aussie took to Instagram to claim that consuming the drink is what helped the Serb win the Major Down Under.

"This is what got you the slam baby!! would you like some more?" asked the Aussie.

Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic

Kyrgios congratulated the Serb in his own way and predicted that the 35-year-old will win even more slams.

"Haha, I told you. We created a monster. Well done, Novak Djokovic. Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show. Soak it all in. He will get to 28 slams, easy," he wrote.

"Just a huge pride and satisfaction that I feel at the moment" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic speaks with the media while holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup

The 22-time Grand Slam champion defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in straight sets to once again triumph in Australia and extend his streak to 41 match-wins Down Under.

In his post-match press conference, the Serb revealed that he felt huge pride and satisfaction after winning another major and also chimed in on his emotional outburst after the match.

"Yeah, just a huge pride and satisfaction that I feel at the moment. Of course, when I went into my box, I just think emotionally collapsed there and teared up with especially my mother and my brother, when I gave them a hug because up to that moment, I was not allowing myself to, I guess, be distracted with things off the court or whatever was happening in dealing with an injury, things happening off the court, as well, that could easily have been a big disturbance to my focus, to my game," he said.

Djokovic mentioned that he did not like his chances of lifting the trophy ahead of the tournament as he was nursing a leg injury.

"I wasn't really liking my chance in this tournament with the way I felt with my leg. Then it was just a matter of survival of every single match, trying to take it to the next round," he said.

The World No. 1 elaborated on his recovery process during the Grand Slam.

"The good thing about the Grand Slam here is that you have a day between the matches, so it allowed me to have more time than normally on some other tournaments to recover, to try to do all the treatments in order to get myself in somewhat of a good state and condition to play and eventually win," he added.

