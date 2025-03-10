Nick Kyrgios drops 2-word reaction to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi indulging in ‘retail therapy’ while carrying a Chanel bag

Nick Kyrgios dropped a two-word comment on his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi’s latest social media post, where she’s seen posing with a luxury bag on the sidewalks of Beverly Hills. Kyrgios and Hatzi were recently in Los Angeles as the Australian competed in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Kyrgios’ campaign at the tournament was cut short as he was forced to retire from his first-round match due to a wrist injury. He took on Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp and looked in good touch as he lost a closely-contested first set 6-7 (7) in the tiebreaker.

Unfortunately, his wrist came back to trouble him, and he was in immense pain before retiring from the match while trailing 0-3 in the second set. Kyrgios had recently had surgery on his wrist and returned to competitive tennis this year after a long recovery. But his return has been riddled with injuries to his wrist and also his abdomen.

Kyrgios had Hatzi for company at Indian Wells, and the latter stepped out for a day of shopping recently. Dressed in a classy white t-shirt, black skirt and a black cardigan, she indulged in some “retail therapy” in Beverly Hills. Her outfit was complete with a luxury bag from Chanel and a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses.

Nick Kyrgios dropped a two-word comment on his girlfriend’s post, which read:

“Wild caption 🕒👀”

Screengrab of Nick Kyrgios' comment on Costeen Hatzi's post. Source: Instagram @costeenhatzi

Kyrgios and Hatzi met online in 2021. They met during a chance interaction on Instagram and have been in a relationship ever since. Hatzi is a fashion influencer with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychological Science and often accompanies Kyrgios to his tournaments around the world.

Nick Kyrgios’ Indian Wells Masters campaign ends in tears

Nick Kyrgios' battles with injuries continue. Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has been battling injuries for the past few years that have often left him sidelined for extended periods. Just when he made a full recovery from the wrist injury, Kyrgios suffered an abdominal strain at the Australian Open, which made matters worse.

It meant he had to take time away from the court to recover in time for the Indian Wells Masters, but injury struck him again as his right wrist flared up. Nick Kyrgios was reduced to tears after being forced to retire from the match and said:

"I wasn't too confident that I was going to be able to play today, to be honest. Two days ago in practice, I had to stop my practice because I felt pain in my wrist. I felt like it was okay to take the court. Just, yeah, got progressively worse. But, yeah, started feeling sharp pain in my wrist."

Kyrgios has played in three singles matches this year and lost all of them. He hasn’t had much luck in doubles either as he won one match alongside Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International but lost the other two.

