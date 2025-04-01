Nick Kyrgios drops 3-word reaction to $100M Boston Celtics star's season-high performance

ATP star Nick Kyrgios congratulated Al Horford on his commendable achievement after the Celtics' ninth straight win. The Aussie dropped a 3-word reaction to appreciate the Dominican NBA star as he delivered a season-high 26-point performance.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117-103 on Monday night. Al Horford led the team with 26 points as he shot 9-for-18 from the field and 6-for-13 from three-point range. This performance turned out to be remarkable as it surpassed his season average of 8.6 points per game. The 100 Million-worth Celtics (according to Celebrity Net Worth) star also contributed 8 rebounds and 2 assists to help the team secure their ninth consecutive victory.

Kyrgios shared his fandom for the Boston Celtics with a post on social media platform X. The Aussie particularly applauded the veteran star's commendable 26-point performance with a 3-word reaction. The ATP star paid respect to Horford by referring to him as "uncle" in his comment.

"Unc. Love Horford," he wrote.

The 29-year-old reacted to a post originally shared by the NBA's official X account. The 1 minute 32-second-long clip showcased some of Horford's jaw-dropping shots that propelled the Boston Celtics to victory on Monday, March 31.

Nick Kyrgios is long known to be a dedicated fan of the Boston Celtics. His admiration began in 2006 when he played NBA Live on his PlayStation Portable at age 11 and therefore chose the Celtics because of their appealing logo.

On the tennis court, Kyrgios is often seen hitting the practice courts with Celtics' merch on to showcase his admiration for the team.

Nick Kyrgios said first win in two years revived his hopes

Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios recently earned a reason to celebrate after securing his first win on the tennis court in the last two years. The ATP star mentioned how he finally got rid of the fear of playing after securing a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open.

Although his campaign didn't last long because of a defeat against Karen Khachanov in the round of 64, the opening win gave him confidence ahead of the upcoming events:

"To come off and get a win and feel like I belong again was special. I never thought I would play tennis again to be brutally honest with you. I was having conversations with my camp and my team... and I said: 'I don't know how long I can keep doing this for,'" he said, in a press conference at the Miami Open.

The Aussie is now preparing to test his levels on clay courts, starting with the Monte Carlo Masters. The event is set to kick off on April 6.

