Nick Kyrgios drops 3-word reaction to Knicks star Mikal Bridges' wild celebration after buzzer-beater to sink Trail Blazers

Nick Kyrgios reacted to New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges' last-gasp three-pointer. On Wednesday, March 13, the Knicks were trailing the Portland Trail Blazers 111-113, when Bridges delivered the game-winning shot in the dying seconds of the contest. The wild celebrations that followed caught Kyrgios's attention.

Kyrgios is famously a huge Boston Celtics fan and a basketball fan generally. He regularly posts news about the Celtics on his various social media channels, and often shouts out to Celtics players. He's also frequently spotted at the TD Garden in Boston, which is the Celtics' home court.

After the match, Kyrgios reshared footage of Bridges' awesome play, together with the mayhem after the game, when the No. 25 was mobbed by his teammates. Posting the video on his Instagram handle, the Australian wrote:

"Celebration dummy tough"

Despite his heroics against Portland, Bridges' debut season with the Knicks has been uneven. He's returned his worst 3-point shooting season since his rookie year. The 28-year-old's defense has been poor, despite the Knicks expecting much more after squandering five first-round picks to get him onboard.

Nick Kyrgios follows basketball closely and drew close comparisons with tennis

NBL Rd 7 - South East Melbourne Phoenix v Melbourne United - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios said that as a boy, he was just as captivated by basketball, as he was the sport that would earn him his fortune. The Australian also drew comparisons between the two sports during an episode of his podcast Good Trouble last year.

"I loved basketball. I loved the culture. I used to set there watching VCR tapes and CDs of Vince Carter, and Nike Dunks, and I loved everything about basketball - the camaraderie, the teamwork. I felt like the way they dress, the way they act, I felt super comfortable. Just like you feel safe on the tennis court, I feel super safe on the basketball court."

Nick Kyrgios, a Wimbledon finalist and Major doubles winner, returned to active competition in 2025 after persistent injury issues. The former World No. 13 was dumped out of the Australian Open in the first round, and began talking about 2025 being his final year as a singles player. He featured at this week's BNP Paribas Open, but was soundly beaten in straight sets by Boltic van de Zandschulp in the first round, prompting further speculation around the Australian possibly hanging up his racket this year.

