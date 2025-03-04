Nick Kyrgios sends $80,000,000-worth NBA star Jayson Tatum a heartwarming birthday message

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently offered birthday wishes to Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics' Small Forward. Kyrgios is a huge Celtics fan, and is often seen courtside at the team's games.

Ad

He also regularly posts news and information about the Celtics on his various social media channels and is good friends with Jayson Tatum, who is worth $80 million (according to celebritynetworth.com).

After a two-year absence from the tour, he returned to the game at the beginning of 2025, but immediately suffered first-round losses at both the Brisbane International and Australian Open tournaments. He was then expected to take part in the Sunshine Swing this year, but injury has yet again scuppered those hopes.

Ad

Trending

After the Australian Open defeat, the 29-year-old Kyrgios began talking about 2025 being his final year as a singles player. He is, however, as active as ever online. When he's not making controversial and provocative statements, the former Wimbledon finalist offers support to his beloved Celtics. Here's what he posted on the occasion of Jayson Tatum's birthday.

"Happy bday my brother!

Nick Kyrgios Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/k1ngkyrg1os/3580293706932747434/?hl=en)

At just 27, Tatum has seven NBA seasons under his belt, an Olympic gold medal, and five All-Star appearances. He was a key player for the Celtics during their run to the 2024 NBA championship final. Boston had managed only one win since 1984 and were hungry for silverware. In the final, Tatum excelled as the Celtics took the trophy with a 3-1 series win.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios has been a basketball fan since he was a boy and felt "safe" on a basketball court

2025 Australian Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Notably, Nick Kyrgios was present to see the Celtics take the title. The former World No. 13 shared his love for basketball with the podcast Good Trouble, saying that he developed something of an obsession for the game as a boy, and felt basketball mirrored his maverick approach to playing tennis.

Ad

"I loved basketball. I loved the culture. I used to set there watching VCR tapes and CDs of Vince Carter, and Nike Dunks, and I loved everything about basketball - the camaraderie, the teamwork. I felt like the way they dress, the way they act, I felt super comfortable. Just like you feel safe on the tennis court, I feel super safe on the basketball court," he said.

It's unknown whether Kyrgios will be seen on a tennis court again. The Australian is a box office player, bringing attention to the game with both his on and off-court antics. It's sometimes forgotten how good a player he was. A Wimbledon finalist and Major doubles winner at the 2022 Australian Open, Kyrgios had the potential to match Jayson Tatum's professional accomplishments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback