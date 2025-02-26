Nick Kyrgios drops 3-word reaction to meeting $25M-worth NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar at Lakers vs Mavericks

Nick Kyrgios couldn't contain his excitement after meeting NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Australian tennis star shared a heartfelt tribute as he summed up the special moment. They sat across the table, creating a star-studded moment for fans.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios is a big NBA fan, with his favorite team being the Boston Celtics. His love for the team emerged in 2006 when he was 11 and played NBA Live on his PSP. He picked the Celtics because he liked their logo, but over time, the choice turned into a die-hard fandom. Kyrgios often shows his support by wearing Celtics gear during tennis matches and interviews.

Nick Kyrgios received a valuable opportunity to meet former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has a net worth of $25 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). On a break from tennis, the Aussie shared a picture alongside the NBA legend.

Ad

Trending

On his Instagram stories, the ATP star made honored Abdul-Jabbar with a three-word reaction.

"Appreciate you legend," he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Source: Instagram

However, their meeting wasn't just limited to clicking a picture together. The athletes from different sports shared the stands to watch the LA Lakers play against the Dallas Mavericks.

He shared a post that included scenes from the adorable evening along with summing up the story with a caption that said:

Ad

"man…. first day in LA was a movie 🎥 @mustard & @blakegriffin23 shared their journey on my show GOOD TROUBLE. Watched the Lakers with @kareemabduljabbar_33 and dusted off the cobwebs 🎾 where this sport has taken me… I’m blessed. 🥶🙏🏽."

Ad

The day turned out to be a boon for Nick Kyrgios, as he not only met the legend who held multiple records until his retirement in 1989 but also enjoyed the high-stakes showdown.

Nick Kyrgios names the NBA star he would love to play doubles with

Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championhips - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios' admiration for the NBA has often caught the eye of fans. The ATP star keeps sharing updates on his visits to matches and the opportunities to meet basketball stars.

Ad

However, his admiration for the sport isn't just limited to that. In December, a fan asked him to name a player he would love to have as a doubles partner.

“If you could team up with any athlete from another sport for a doubles match who would it be,” the fan questioned.

Kyrgios named the American power forward Jason Tatum.

“Haha I would love to play some tennis with @jaysontatum0, but I don’t know if he plays,” he replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyrgios faced disappointment on his comeback to action in Melbourne after more than two years. He faced an opening-round exit against Jacob Fearnley and hasn't played since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.