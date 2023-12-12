Nick Kyrgios endorses Drake after burying hatchet, says the Canadian rapper's 'Used To' track "slaps"

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who is known for his hot-headed behavior on the field and his self-confidence out of it, recently shared his appreciation for Drake's 'Used To' song, which came out all the way back in 2015.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nike Kyrgios shared a screenshot of the song playing on his Spotify, captioning his story:

"Slaps."

Nivk Kyrgios Instagram story with Drake's Song "Used To"

When Kyrgios had earlier shared his Spotify Wrapped playlist, Drake was his No. 2 most listened to artist, trailing only Roddy Rich.

Nick Kyrgios and the Canadian-born rapper were involved in a feud many years ago, with Drake famously saying that he wanted to meet the Aussie, look him in the eye, size him up and "chop him right down" after Kyrgios had called his music trash.

"I also want to meet that guy and look him in the eye and see exactly who he is as a man and size him up and then chop him right down. Nick whatever-his-name-is — 'cause he didn't win, so that's how he's going to be remembered: Nick whatever-his-name-is," Drake had said.

Only last month, after nine years, they had mended their relationship, with Kyrgios clarifying what he had said and Drake hoping they can collaborate on a project soon.

"My mother dragged me down to the local tennis courts, I was crying all day" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios talked about his childhood days

Speaking in a recent interview, Nick Kyrgios laid bare some of his earliest tennis memories, revealing that his mother forced him into playing the sport even though he didn’t want to do it initially.

Appearing in the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, Kyrgios shared that as a child, he was fat, and his mother would literally grab him by the arm and then take him out to the tennis courts so that he could learn how to play.

"Well, I hated tennis when I was young. So, you know, I was very chubby, overweight as a kid. And my mom , she was like, okay, we've got to get you doing some sport or be active. So she dragged me down to the local tennis courts. And I remember I was crying all day, hated it. Didn't want to be there anyway," he said.

The Aussie also spoke about the problems he encountered in his initial days, especially in terms of financial matters. Crediting his family for sacrificing everything to help him realize his dreams, Kyrgios said:

"They sacrificed, you know, my dad and my mom had nothing growing up. And I guess they saw me as the person in the family to eventually try and make it and help them out and help the family out."