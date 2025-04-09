Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shares new mirror selfie a day after breaking silence amid breakup rumors

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shared a new mirror selfie a day after she confirmed the rumors about her breakup with the Aussie tennis star. Kyrgios had denied those rumors not long ago, but Hatzi confirmed they had broken up after dating since 2021.

Ad

Hatzi shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, April 9, in an all-black ensemble. Take a look at the image below:

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's Instagram Story | Instagram @costeenhatzi

This comes just a day after she opened up about her breakup with Kyrgios. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Hatzi confirmed the rumors that were swirling about their breakup and talked about prioritizing herself.

Ad

Trending

"It’s been great," Hatzi said, via 7News. "I’m still going on with work and I have a few different brands that I’m working with at the moment."

"I’m grateful to have this life and hopefully keep on going ... I think it’s always important to put yourself first and do what makes you happy," she added.

Ad

However, a few days ago, Kyrgios shut down rumors of their breakup with a response on X about it, claiming:

"Fake news"

The pair was one of the famed couples on the tennis tour, and Hatzi used to travel with the tennis tour regularly.

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi said she loved the term 'WAG'

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

In an interview with Stellar Magazine in 2023, Nick Kyrgios' then-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi said she loved the term WAGs (Wives and girlfriends).

Ad

"I love the term WAG," she told Stellar, via The Daily Telegraph. "I don’t know why there are negative connotations; I don’t know where they came from. I’m my own person, but at the same time I’m supporting my partner, which I’m very happy to do. We support each other."

Ad

In the same interview, Hatzi also revealed that they had conversations about tying the knot and that the Aussie tennis star wanted a child.

Kyrgios made his return to on-court competition after a long hiatus due to injuries. He played at the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and the Miami Open.

After losing in the first round of the first three events, he managed to bag his first win in over two years at the Miami Open campaign opener. The Aussie is not playing at the Monte-Carlo Masters but will be looking to make his claycourt comeback soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More