Nick Kyrgios expressed his enthusiasm at the upcoming clash between Stan Wawrinka and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the 2023 French Open, scheduled for Wednesday (May 31).

The Swiss survived a first-round scare from his opponent, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, before winning 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-7(2), 1-6, 6-4 a five-set thriller. Meanwhile, the Aussie sailed past 20th seed Dan Evans in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to advance to the next round in Paris.

In light of the impending battle, Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to amp up the excitement for the match-up and wrote:

"KOKK V STAN LFG HAHAHAHAHA CMONNNNN…. this is what we live for……. Stan don’t wanna lose this one," he wrote.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios 🍿🍿🍿🍿LFG HAHAHAHAHA CMONNNNN…. this is what we live for……. Stan don’t wanna lose this one 🫣 KOKK V STAN🍿🍿🍿🍿LFG HAHAHAHAHA CMONNNNN…. this is what we live for……. Stan don’t wanna lose this one 🫣 KOKK V STAN 👀👀👀🍿🍿🍿🍿LFG HAHAHAHAHA CMONNNNN…. this is what we live for……. Stan don’t wanna lose this one 🫣

Wawrinka and Kyrgios have had their fair share of differences over the years with some confrontations and exchange of words.

The Aussie's comment adds fuel to the fire between the two opponents, with no subtle reference to his comment at the 2015 Canadian Open about Wawrinka's then-girlfriend Donna Vekic sleeping with Thanasi Kokkinakis. The inappropriate comment led to Kyrgios being fined and banned from playing for 28 days after the tournament in 2015.

This wil be Wawrinka and Kokkinakis' first on-court encounter.

Thanasi Kokkinakis hopes to partner with Nick Kyrgios in doubles at Wimbledon 2023

Thanasi Kokkinakis(left) and Nick Kyrgios(right) with the 2022 Australian Open doubles trophy

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have enjoyed a fruitful partnership in the doubles format of the game. The duo lifted their maiden Grand Slam doubles title at the 2022 Australian Open. They also won the Atlanta Open later the same year.

However, the Wimbledon finalist suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. Consequently, he has missed all of his 2023 season so far, focussing on resting and recuperating.

In an interview with Australian Associated Press, Kokkinakis spoke of his compatriot's plans to return to the courts at the upcoming grass season.

"I think the plan for him is to be ready for Wimbledon and play a few lead-ins. Stuttgart [Open] was up there, I think," he said. "I'm not sure if he's going to Queen's or Halle, but hopefully he's ready."

Kokkinakis spoke of his childhood friend and stated that he if were fit enough, Kyrgios would always be his first choice of partner for doubles at Wimbledon.

" Nick's always up there as my choice of doubles partner. Nick and I get on really well, it's more than just having good results for us, we enjoy our time on the courts together - and it was a friendship first and that's why we play doubles in the first place," he said.

Poll : 0 votes