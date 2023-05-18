Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is known for his witty and sometimes controversial comments on social media. But this time, he showed his romantic side by posting a funny clip from a Pixar movie to praise his girlfriend.

Kyrgios is dating social media influencer and interior designer Costeen Hatzi. The couple has been together since December 2021 and often share their love for each other on Instagram.

Kyrgios shared an Instagram story with a clip from Incredibles 2, a popular animated movie about a family of superheroes. The clip shows Edna Mode, a fashion designer for superheroes, showing off a new suit she made for Jack-Jack, the baby of the family who has multiple powers.

"@costeenhatzi when you show me your new outfits😂❤,"Kyrgios captioned the story.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Kyrgios tagged Hatzi in the story. He implied that he was like Edna Mode, who was amazed by Jack-Jack's outfit. The story was a cute and humorous way of complimenting Hatzi’s style and personality.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been supportive of each other’s careers and personal lives. They often post pictures and videos of their travels, workouts, and dates. They also celebrate each other’s achievements and milestones on the court.

The couple seems to have a strong bond and a good sense of humor. They are not afraid to show their affection and admiration for each other on social media. Kyrgios’ latest Instagram story was one such sweet and funny gesture towards his girlfriend.

Nick Kyrgios pens heartfelt birthday message for girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Citi Open - Day 9

Nick Kyrgios penned a heartfelt message to his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, May 16.

The lovebirds are not shy about showing affection for each other on social media and even appeared in Netflix’s tennis docuseries, ‘Break Point'.

On Tuesday, Kyrgios posted a series of adorable photos with Hatzi and penned a sweet birthday tribute for his “partner in life.”

He stressed the importance of choosing the right person to share his life with and said he would pick her every time. He also said he was grateful to celebrate another year of her life and ended the message by saying he loves her.

"Who you choose to go through this life with is probably the most important decision you make. I’d choose you every time…. Happy birthday to my closest friend, the person who hates me one minute and loves me the next, the best girlfriend, my biggest fan, my love, and a great partner in life. So happy to bring another year of life in with you! I love you," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram post

Hatzi expressed her love and affection for the Australian in his post, stating that she was looking forward to "many more birthdays together."

"I love you so much. I’m so lucky to have you. To many more birthdays together xx," Hatzi commented.

Poll : 0 votes