  • Nick Kyrgios gives cryptic reaction to Coco Gauff-Veronika Kudermetova Canadian Open 3R being upstaged by Russian's controversial Holger Rune reveal

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 01, 2025 14:18 GMT
Nick Kyrgios (background), Coco Gauff (top inset), Veronika Kudermetova (middle inset), Holger Rune (bottom inset), Sources: Getty
Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to an infamous tennis parody page's take on a bit of gossip that surfaced during commentary on Coco Gauff's third-round match at the ongoing 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. The gossip revolved around the American star's Russian opponent, Veronika Kudermetova, and her recent revelation about Holger Rune approaching her and her subsequent response to the Dane's approach.

On Thursday, July 31, Gauff, the top seed in the WTA 1000 hardcourt event in Montreal, faced Kudermetova for a place in the fourth round. Early on in the match, with the Russian about to serve in the second game of the first set, Tennis Channel commentator Victoria Duval, an American former player, suddenly brought up the gossip or "tea" as she mentioned it to her co-commentator.

"I don’t know if you heard about this tea… not tennis related, but there was news that Holger Rune apparently texted Kudermetova, and she said she was too old for him and married," Duval said.
Veronika Kudermetova, 28, recently revealed on Russian former WTA doubles No. 1 Elena Vesnina's podcast that Holger Rune sent her a text message on Instagram. According to Kudermetova, she told the 22-year-old Dane she's "too old" for him. She also claimed to have reminded the young ATP star about her married status, following which Rune apologized and never again spoke to her.

"Rune recently texted me. I told him, ‘Boy, I’m probably too old for you. If you looked at my Instagram, you’d see I have a husband.’ He replied, ‘Oh, sorry.’ After that, he stopped saying hi to me," Kudermetova told Vesnina.
A notorious tennis parody page on X (formerly Twitter), TENNISCentel, delivered a playful take on Duval bizarrely bringing up the gossip during Coco Gauff and Kudermetova's match in Montreal, writing:

"Thought this was Centel"
Nick Kyrgios took notice of TENNISCentel's take and reacted in a cryptic manner, using just the following emoji:

"👀"
Gauff eventually won the third-round clash against Kudermetova at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has been keeping a close eye on proceedings at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event. For instance, he showed his support for Gauff's compatriot, Amanda Anisimova, who began her own campaign in Montreal with a bang.

Nick Kyrgios delivered encouraging reaction to Amanda Anisimova's bright start to Canadian Open campaign; hyped up American's upcoming 3R clash against Emma Raducanu

Amanda Anisimova during a practice session at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)
Amanda Anisimova during a practice session at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova came into the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal on the back of 0-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final of this year's Wimbledon Championships.

However, the American, seemingly having moved on from her heartbreaking loss at SW19, produced a fine display in her second-round opener in Canada as she registered a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Lulu Sun. Anisimova later shared a post on Instagram to celebrate her victory against Sun. In the post's comments, Nick Kyrgios left a fire emoji.

The win also set up a third-round clash between the American and Emma Raducanu. Nick Kyrgios later took to his Instagram Stories and shared a preview picture of the upcoming WTA matchup, captioning it with wide-eyed and huffing emojis.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

