  • Nick Kyrgios shows support for Amanda Anisimova as she sets up Emma Raducanu clash after stellar Canadian Open 2R win

Nick Kyrgios shows support for Amanda Anisimova as she sets up Emma Raducanu clash after stellar Canadian Open 2R win

By Stuti Dutta
Published Jul 31, 2025 07:00 GMT
Amanda Anisimova(left) Nick Kyrgios(center) and Emma Raducanu(right).Images:Getty
Amanda Anisimova(left) Nick Kyrgios(center) and Emma Raducanu(right). Images:Getty

Amanda Anisimova set up a third-round encounter with Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Canadian Open. Nick Kyrgios was all cheers for the American in her first outing since the Wimbledon Championships, as she chalked up her first win of the hardcourt season.

Anisimova received a first-round bye and encountered Lulu Sun in the second round. She wrapped up the first set 6-4, but Sun took the second set to a tie-break. The American eventually closed the match 6-4, 7-6(5) in her favor in one hour and 35 minutes.

Anisimova posted two pictures from the match on her Instagram. She could be seen sprinting in one and ready to face her opponent's serve in the other. Both pictures showed the fifth seed in her onion pink Nike outfit locked into the match.

"Ooooo Canada 🇨🇦🎀," Anisimova wrote to celebrate her win.
Nick Kyrgios also rooted for his 2020 Australian Open mixed doubles partner with a fire emoji. He re-shared a poster announcing Anisimova's third-round match with Emma Raducanu, using wide-eyed and huffing emojis to show his interest in the upcoming match-up.

Screengrabs from Amanda Anisimova&#039;s comment section. Instagram/@amandaanisimova
Screengrabs from Amanda Anisimova's comment section. Instagram/@amandaanisimova

Kyrgios was also among the players in Anisimova's corner during her 2025 Wimbledon final against the eventual champion, Iga Swiatek.

Amanda Anisimova to clash with Emma Raducanu in R3 of Canadian Open

Amanda Anisimova in a practice session at the 2025 Canadian Open. Image: Getty
Amanda Anisimova in a practice session at the 2025 Canadian Open. Image: Getty

Amanda Anisimova and Emma Raducanu will face each other on court for a fourth-round spot at the 2025 Canadian Open. Both players received a first-round bye. Anisimova overcame Lulu Sun while Raducanu defeated Peyton Sterns 6-2, 6-4 in the second round.

Anisimova is enjoying one of her best seasons with a Qatar Open title win and reaching the finals of the Queen's Club Championships. However, her best was a stellar run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships that led to her first Grand Slam final. She was defeated by the eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Raducanu made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the Queen's Club Championships and the semifinal at the Citi Open. She hopes to continue her form going into the hardcourt season.

Anisimova and Raducanu have met twice on the court, and Raducanu has won both. They played each other in the Round of 64 at the Australian Open and in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open.

Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
