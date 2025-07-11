Nick Kyrgios gives cryptic answer to having 'flings' with WTA stars, reveals future plans with Maria Sharapova, praises Amanda Anisimova & more

Nick Kyrgios reacted to fan questions, including about a 'raunchy photoshoot' with Maria Sharapova, mixed doubles with Amanda Anisimova, and dating WTA stars. The Aussie player frequently answers questions from fans.

On Friday, Kyrgios asked fans to ask him questions on Instagram via his Stories. The fans did not hold back with one 'outrageously' asking about a photoshoot with five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova. They asked:

"Would love to see a raunchy photoshoot with you & Maria Sharapova 🔥"

Kyrgios responded humorously, calling it “outrageous” but wrote:

"OUTRAGEOUS BUT IM KINDA DOWN 😂😂😂"

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Stories | Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os

Another fan asked if the 30-year-old has ever had romantic flings with female tennis players. They wrote:

"Did you have any flings with any female players past or current ?"

Kyrgios responded with a row of emojis that imply he's staying quiet. Notably, he was romantically involved with WTA star Anna Kalinskaya. Most recently, he was dating Costeen Hatzi for several years before they broke up earlier in 2025.

Another fan asked Kyrgios to confirm if he once played mixed doubles with rising American star Amanda Anisimova. They wrote:

“Didn’t you once play mixed doubles with Amanda Anisimova???”

Kyrgios enthusiastically confirmed it and praised Anisimova’s success. He wrote:

"Yeah!!!! So cool to see her doing well ⚡⚡🙏🏽🙏🏽 was only a matter of time"

Anisimova is making strides in her career this year as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Qatar in February and has reached the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final. She will take on Iga Swiatek, with both competitors vying for their maiden grass-court title.

Nick Kyrgios opens up about mid-match walkouts, agency mate Eva Lys & flirty crowd encounters

Eva Lys at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

In the same Q&A session with fans, Nick Kyrgios answered several more interesting questions. He responded candidly to a cheeky fan question about whether he’s ever felt like quitting mid-match. They asked:

"Ever wanted to just leave a tennis match mid game"

He responded:

"Haha brother I have left a couple tennis matches mid game, sometimes I just don’t feel like it 😂🤷🏽‍♂️🥺"

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Stories | Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os

In response to a question about German tennis player Eva Lys, Kyrgios shared a positive comment. He mentioned that they are represented by the same agency. The Aussie wrote:

"A lot of questions here about Eva… she is a cool tennis player and we are with the same agency! One to watch for sure ⚡"

Moreover, when a fan asked if he’s ever reached out to a woman he fancied who was watching him play live, Kyrgios responded positively.

