"Very sad day for tennis" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Nick Kyrgios & others react as Amanda Anisimova gets crushed by Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon final

Coco Gauff, her ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, Nick Kyrgios, and others reacted to the women's singles Wimbledon final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek was unplayable as she got the better of Anisimova without the latter winning a single game.

Under the watchful eyes of some of the world's biggest names, Swiatek was off the blocks in a flash against Anisimova in the championship match at SW19. Surprisingly, Anisimova ran out of ideas from the very beginning, and the Pole was not leaving any stones unturned.

Swiatek earned her sixth Grand Slam title by winning the Wimbledon final 6-0, 6-0. This was only the second such scoreline in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era. Congratulations poured in for the Pole while messages of comfort were shared for Anisimova, who has gone through a lot in her short but extremely successful career.

"Congratulations Iga Swiatek on an incredible run!" Coco Gauff wrote on X.

"Congrats Iga Swiatek and your entire team," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote on X.

Several personalities from the tennis world shared their sympathies for Anisimova and congratulated her for an incredible Wimbledon run.

"Amanda!!! Slam finalist!!! Head up," Nick Kyrgios wrote on X.

"I just wanna hug Amanda," Daria Kasatkina wrote on X.

"That’s a very sad 😢 day for tennis 🎾 on center court @Wimbledon got to feel for AA 🙏🙏last time that happened 1988 @rolandgarros final was like 35 mins Graf vs Zverev," Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert wrote on X.

Caroline Garcia congratulated Swiatek for her win and Amanda Anisimova for her solid runner-up finish, including a win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Caroline Garcia's Instagram Story

Ana Ivanovic also shared a congratulatory message for Iga Swiatek on her Instagram Story.

Ana Ivanovic's Instagram Story | Instagram

Coco Gauff consoled Amanda Anisimova after heartbreaking Wimbledon final against Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff at the 2017 US Open Juniors - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was one of the first to offer comfort to Amanda Anisimova following her shocking 0-6, 0-6 loss in the Wimbledon final. Taking to X, Gauff wrote:

"So much to be proud of Amanda ❤️❤️❤️ keep your head up"

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, also voiced strong support, urging fans and critics alike to show respect. She reminded everyone of the immense challenges Anisimova has overcome—her father’s death, a mental health break in 2023, and an astonishing comeback to reach her first Grand Slam final.

"Anyone who goes on social media to trash Amanda Anisimova needs to really check themselves. This is a kid that just made her first major final & deservedly so. She’s also someone who’s overcome a lot, including losing her father when she was a teenager. She’s is a lovely kid, so chill," Stubbs wrote on X.

There's no denying Swiatek's brilliance. Her performance was dominant, marking only the second double-bagel in Grand Slam final history in the Open Era. But even in defeat, Anisimova’s resilience and ride to the final earned admiration from her peers and fans.

